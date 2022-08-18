Google Translator: Learn the meaning of emojis from the app | trick | nda | nnni | sports game

Across Google translator You can translate any text in few steps. This is because the tool The Google It has multiple languages ​​to offer a better experience to its users.

Similarly, the apps It not only allows you to translate words, but also can translate emoticons What do you have on your keyboard? To implement this alternative, follow the steps given below.

How to translate emojis in Google Translate

From your smartphone, go to google translate app .

. then put a file emoji what do you wish.

what do you wish. Now press Loudspeaker located at the bottom right.

located at the bottom right. After this you will know What does the symbol . mean? that you have chosen.

To make it faster, you can put multiple icons on a file Google translator Thus the application will tell you the meanings together.

So you can activate the virtual keyboard in Google Translate

From your computer, go to and locate your favorite browser Google translator .

. Select the site and click on the application.

Once you are in the interface, scroll to the bottom of the screen and tap on the keyboard icon.

In moments, you will slide several options such as: spanish keyboard also United States International .

also . Now, you will have to choose what you prefer.

Finally, type the word CONSULT on the virtual keyboard, press ENTER and that’s it.

Remember that you can undo this option by pressing the “x” icon in the upper right part of the virtual keyboard.

How to translate texts from other apps using Google Translate

from your cell phone with Android Open the app Google translator .

Open the app . Once done, press Settings located in the upper-right area of ​​the screen.

located in the upper-right area of ​​the screen. Then enable the option Click to translate .

. Now, open any app that contains text that you want to copy.

Then select the words you want to translate and press Copy.

On the same screen, tap Google Translate.

finally, choose the language that you want to translate and that’s it.

In case you don’t want this option to appear anymore, just tap to translate and move it down on the screen to remove it.