Google Translator: How to see new definitions of text in the app | Android | iPhone | nda | nnni | sports game

Do you want to learn new terms with Google translator? Although it is popular Application It allows to know the definition of a word or sentence, and it is also possible to know other synonyms in moments.

In addition to translating texts from various websites or entire documents shared by smart phone or computer, Google translator You have the option to expand the definitions of any phrase or word.

Under this premise, users can learn new synonyms and terms to complete translations apps. If you have a mobile phone AndroidFollow this trick step by step.

How do you see other definitions of Google Translate text

The first thing you should do is open a file google translate app from your cell phone Android .

from your cell phone . Then, in the interface, write File phrase or word that you want to translate.

that you want to translate. Once this is done, slip from the screen.

from the screen. At the bottom you will see a file List with multiple definitions .

. You just have to check which of these texts is closest to the translation you are looking for and that’s it.

You should keep in mind that not all words or phrases have more definitions, this is due to the lack of contributions from other users that help expand the terms of some texts.

How to download multiple languages ​​in Google Translate from Android

The first thing you should do is log into the app. Google translator from your smartphone.

from your smartphone. Next, click on your account icon located at the top right.

Among the available options, tap Downloaded languages .

. You will see a new window open, and the languages ​​you can download will appear.

Now, just choose the language you want to install on your phone and select the down arrow icon.

When you do this, press lay off .

. Finally, you can have the app translate any text, according to your chosen language.

So you can manually translate in Google Translate from iPhone