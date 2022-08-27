Google: Santa Rosa Sanctuary in Virtual Reality Street View

The Googlein memory of the celebration of the day Santa Rosa de LimaTake a virtual tour through the basilica where this illustrious religious figure lives. The tech company will allow users to visit the place where the first sanctified woman in the Americas was born and raised from the comfort of their homes online.

As detailed in a press release, The Google It offers believers and anyone with a device with access to cyberspace the possibility to explore both the house of the Saint of Lima and the church erected in her name through the function street view from your platform maps. Whether through a computer or a mobile phone, users will be able to see the interior and surroundings of these sites from anywhere.

Sanctuary of Santa Rosa de Lima through Google Maps

Through the website or mobile app of Google Mapspeople will be able to visit these religious sites, whether home that has been a part of life Elizabeth Olive Flowers Like the church built in his honor, located in Tacna Street From Historic center of Lima.

In the sanctuary, you can see the palace and its main courtyard in detail, a piece of lemon tree trunk where Santa Rosa He tied his hair to avoid temptation, the hermitage he built to perform penance, and the iconic wishing well about twenty meters deep where parishioners usually throw their letters to ask for miracles.

On the other hand, next to the palace is the temple built in the 17th century, the first temple dedicated to it Santa Rosa de Lima. Inside, you can see the altar with a series of paintings that tell part of the life Elizabeth Olive Flowers.

How can I visit Santa Rosa de Lima Church using Google Maps?

As shown The GoogleAnd the street view Uses vehicles and other tools to get images through high-resolution 360-degree photography. It is then processed to create virtual tours and apply privacy filters to blur people’s faces and license plates, to name a few.

If you want to explore some places inside the shrine and temple Santa Rosa de LimaHere you have a list of their links for you to see Google Maps:

