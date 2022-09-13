Google offers work for residents of Buenos Aires: requirements and available vacancies

Google has launched a series of job proposals for Buenos Aires residents, the capital of Argentina. The American-born company submitted job offers through its platform Google Jobswith the aim of finding professionals who meet the list of characteristics.

The various vacancies revolve around sectors related to: “Business Strategy”, “Engineering and Technology”, “Finance”, “People” and “Sales, Service and Support”. Moreover, interested They should send their CV in Englishas well as comply with the requirements stated by Google.

Meanwhile, the prerequisite for applicants is that they have Possibility to attend in person To the company’s office located in Avenida Alicia Moreau de Justo at 350 (Puerto Madero). “We look forward to future Googlers to build with us,” concluded a short message posted on the website.

job opportunity at google

Google has 21 vacancies available in up to five sectors:

business strategy (1) Engineering and Technology (15) Finance (1) people (1) Sales, Service and Support (3)

Among the job proposals:

Managing Business Partner, Cloud Sales:

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience, two years of experience in a management position working in a technology or international environment, experience in executive support, project management or event planning, ability to speak and write fluent English.

Customer Engineer, Business Application Platform, Google Cloud:

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree or equivalent work experience, 3 years of experience in virtualization or cloud-native architectures in a customer service or support role, 2 years of experience with web services and API technologies such as HTTP, SOAP, and REST.

Delivery Executive, Global Delivery Center, Google Cloud:

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, or a related field, or equivalent work experience, 15 years of experience delivering digital transformation projects to global organizations.

Data Engineer, Delivery Center, Google Cloud:

Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Mathematics or equivalent work experience Two years of experience managing customer-facing projects, solving technical problems and working with engineering, sales and service teams, Experience with large software and databases (eg, Hadoop, Spark, Hive, Teradata), experience writing data scripts in one or more languages ​​(eg Java, Python, SQL).

For more information about Job offers on the Google Careers portalThey must enter next link.

google jobs platform



How to apply to Google