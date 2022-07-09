Google Maps: So you can use Street View to see real photos from Android and iOS | nda | nnni | sports game

There are many functions that Google Maps provides for you to navigate to a place. Now, with Street View option, you can go in any direction with real photos, and achieve a more enjoyable experience.

Whether from your Android or iOS cell phone, you can go to any area by activating this function. Also, you can take a look at the street photos that were taken by themselves The Google.

Where sportsIn this article, we explain in detail how you can configure this option in a few steps.

How to use Street View from Android and iOS

From your cell phone, open the app Google Maps .

. Then find a place you want to see using it street view .

. Once you are in the address, click on the circular icon located in the upper right area.

In seconds, several options will appear and you must choose explore Later street view .

Later . From this moment on, you will see some blue lines in place.

When you press it, the street will be displayed in 360 degrees.

Finally, just move the screen of your cell phone to see the streets in real pictures.

This is what the colors mean on Google Maps

yellow

Something stands out a lot when you open the app Google Maps are the yellow tracks. This is not less than roads Existing in cities and can be divided into major and narrow.

The former have a pale color, while the latter have a more intense yellow color.

white

In the case of white, it serves to publicize common ways From the streets inside the city.

white with stripes

When you see a white color full of parallel lines, it’s because there are some Parkingsuch as airports.

dark green

Dark green means there is a file Exclusive pedestrian or bike path. Also, these are regularly found near some streets or parks.

How to include custom ringtones in iOS

In the general menu, go to Settings and select Haptic sounds.

At the top of the screen select the section Ringtone Store and hold it down.

and hold it down. as soon as it appears iTunes Store choose the Tones option.

choose the Tones option. Finally, you will be able to find a variety of sounds that you can add to your iPhone. However, you should check which ones are free and paid.

