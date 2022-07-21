Google Maps: So you can leave a comment in the app from iOS | iPhone | trick | nda | nnni | sports game

through apps From Google Mapsyou can perform a large number of functions such as creating a specific route when you are going on a long trip or looking for different places, whether it is to eat, go to a meeting or any other reason.

However, this app also allows you to Post a review In case you would like to provide a review about the food of a place or the service you received at a particular establishment. Next, we explain the step by step that you must follow.

So you can leave a review on Google Maps from iPhone

The first thing you should do is open the app. Google Maps on your smartphone.

on your smartphone. Then click the option Input located at the bottom of the screen.

located at the bottom of the screen. then select Write a review also Add image .

also . Within moments, the app will automatically show you the locations closest to you, so you have to choose a location or, alternatively, tap on Find a Place to find a specific address.

Now, choose a star rating and express your opinion where you want it.

As an option, you can include images to enrich your review.

Finally, click the button Mail And that will be it.

It should be noted that at the end of the post, Google Maps Your opinion will be rewarded by giving you some extra points.

How to set the time to delete an email after sending it

Something to keep in mind is that you have to configure a file gmail The time period for undo sending the email. Follow in detail how to do it.

First, you must select the partition Adjust located at the top right of your Gmail account tray.

located at the top right of your Gmail account tray. Then press View all settings and choose Undo Send .

and choose . Then, you can choose when to cancel when sending a message. It could be 5, 10, 20 or 30 seconds.

Once you’ve made your choice, you’ll be able to see how much time you have to delete an email that was sent by mistake.

How to mark all messages as “read”

If what you want is a read mode All your Gmail messagesYou can follow these steps from your computer.

On your computer, open Gmail.

Then, in the upper-left corner, click the down arrow labeled everybody .

. In moments, head to the top and tap Plus

Finally, select the option Mark as read.

How to improve iPhone volume

On your smartphone, open the Settings section and select sound and haptic .

. In this part, you will have to make some adjustments to the button Ringtone and alerts slider .

. Then go back to Settings and this time tap on Music.

When you’re done, tap on the Volume Limit option.

Finally, you just have to move the button to the right to be able to Increase the volume.

With these pointers, the volume of your iPhone will be optimized from the same system and without resorting to third-party applications.