Google Maps | How to locate your house on the map | mark | Applications | wander | Android | nda | nnni | sports game

do you use Google Maps ? When we want to know how long it will take to reach a particular address, we always use the map to calculate the departure time. It also helps us to visualize the streets in any part of the world.

a map The Google , in addition to seeing the neighborhood we live in, it can also guide us to our home in case we move and still don’t know the surroundings. In order to mark it on a map, today at MAG we will give you all the steps for naming it.

How to add your address in Google Maps

The first thing would be to open Google Maps on your Android cell phone or iPhone.

After that you will see the map and your profile picture in a circle. Click it.

A new menu will be displayed where you must click on “Your data in Maps”.

Now you will see all your favorite places.

Click where you want to save.

This way you can select your favorite places on Google Maps and select an icon. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yupanke)

Now go to “Add a place”, and select the address or locate it on the map.

When you have it, select the item: if it’s your home, work, gym, university, school, etc.

At that moment, that place will be saved on the map and you will be able to see it on Google Maps using the respective icon.

If you want to delete it, just follow the above steps.

