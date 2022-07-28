Google Maps | How to locate your house on the map | mark | Applications | wander | Android | nda | nnni | sports game

do you use Google Maps? When we want to know how long it will take to reach a particular address, we always use the map to calculate the departure time. It also helps us to visualize the streets in any part of the world.
a map The Google, in addition to seeing the neighborhood we live in, it can also guide us to our home in case we move and still don’t know the surroundings. In order to mark it on a map, today at MAG we will give you all the steps for naming it.
How to add your address in Google Maps
- The first thing would be to open Google Maps on your Android cell phone or iPhone.
- After that you will see the map and your profile picture in a circle. Click it.
- A new menu will be displayed where you must click on “Your data in Maps”.
- Now you will see all your favorite places.
- Click where you want to save.
- Now go to “Add a place”, and select the address or locate it on the map.
- When you have it, select the item: if it’s your home, work, gym, university, school, etc.
- At that moment, that place will be saved on the map and you will be able to see it on Google Maps using the respective icon.
- If you want to delete it, just follow the above steps.
How to backup WhatsApp
- The first thing will be to open WhatsApp Plus on your cell phone.
- After that, go to the settings of the same application.
- There go to chats.
- In the bottom area you will find the “Backup” button.
- Click the “Save” button.
- It should be noted that the backup is saved on your device only, and cannot be saved to Google Drive because it is not linked.
- You will be able to find your WhatsApp Plus backup in your device storage.
