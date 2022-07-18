Google Maps: How to edit your home address in the app from your cell phone | Android | iOS | nda | nnni | sports game

Despite its simple interface Google Mapsyou may find it a bit difficult to use some functions if you don’t use a file Application Often. In this sense, if you want to change your home address for any reason, you may have a hard time doing so.

For this reason, there are some very useful tricks that you can apply from the same application using a file cell phone with Android and iOS. In that sense, follow these steps to achieve it effectively.

How to save your home address on Google Maps

The first step is to open the app Google Maps from your smartphone.

from your smartphone. Then choose the option rescued located in the bottom bar.

located in the bottom bar. After that, you will see a menu and you have to click on the button marked.

Among the alternatives, tap Home Address .

. Finally, enter your home data and click Save.

So you can edit your home address on Google Maps

First, open Google Maps on a file cell phone And choose the “Save” button.

And choose the “Save” button. Next, click on the three ellipses on the right side of the Home Page Title tab.

Now, you have to click on the option release .

. Finally, add your new address, save it, and you’re done.

How to use Google Maps offline from iPhone

If you want to avoid getting stuck in the middle of the path due to running out of data or the Internet, make sure you follow the steps carefully so that you can enjoy your path without complications.