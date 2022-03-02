Google Maps has disabled the option for real-time traffic in Ukraine

Image of the Google Maps app that has currently disabled the live traffic option in Ukraine (Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo)

google maps, After he was the first to show the Russian invasion in Ukrainehas now Blocking access to live traffic information in that country to avoid tracking troops.

According to Google, temporarily Some tools have been removed from Google Maps in Ukrainebecause it could be used by Russian forces to find the most crowded places and attack there.

This is what Google Maps functionality allows Collect mobile phone movements anonymously in which the application is installed to estimate traffic on the road or roads, which is useful for drivers in normal situations, but in this case It turned out to be dangerous.

By disabling the functionality, Google agrees to help with the safety of Ukrainians who have been invaded by Russia since last week. In this same sense, an apple too Disable some features To apply your maps in that area.

Google Traffic Maps (Photo: Twitter @ArmsControlWonk)

As Jeffrey Lewis, an intelligence researcher, told Vice open source (OSINT) and Professor at Middlebury Institute, Since the early hours of last Thursday, the congestion indicator has appeared in red at some points on the border, such as the Belgorod crossing. It turned out that these are the same points where tanks, trucks and other vehicles of Putin’s army entered the Ukrainian territory to begin the invasion and armed confrontation.

Similar images were seen at other points, such as the border crossings north of the city of Kharkiv. there The red lines that usually indicate heavy traffic extend all the way to the border, where they suddenly disappeared. Besides analyzing satellite data and other information, Lewis was able to determine the whereabouts of military vehicles ready to invade Ukraine.

These concentrations were seen even after Vladimir Putin announced, in the early hours of Thursday, the start of a military confrontation and the invasion of Ukraine. Within three days, tanks from the Ukrainian borders with Russia and Belarus reached the cities of Kyiv and Kharkiv, where fighting with the Ukrainian army and paramilitary forces halted their advance.

(Photo: Twitter @ArmsControlWonk)

One of the first hypotheses put forward was that Russian soldiers inside the invading forces left their Android phones turned on, whose sites have been directly taken over by Google. This is the normal operation of the application, and traffic trends depend on both mobile data capture and other similar services, among which Waze stands out.

The expert considered that this practice, which would indicate a terrible violation of the cybersecurity policies of the Russian army, would not be responsible for the appearance of these signs on Google Maps. Rather, according to Lewis, Delays have been reported through the mobile phones of civilians in border areaswho recorded the crowds and the difficulties of their movement, either because of the blockage of the roads or because of the simple concentration of military vehicles.

The analyst confirmed that this situation appears The importance of collecting data for these deviations from routine. “We have developed incredibly data-rich definitions of what ordinary life trends look like. And Any deviation is immediately followed upLewis stated that these trends would not recur after the invasion and that traffic patterns in Ukraine would instead indicate congestion of vehicles and people fleeing conflict areas to other points in Ukraine or other neighboring countries.

