Google: How to apply for its new and modern headquarters in Lima? | Jobs | tdex, revtli | | the answers

giant company The Google He opened his new and modern office in Lima, as part of our country’s technology growth and development strategy. However, many professionals want to know how they can be employed by this great technology companyAnd in the next note we will solve your doubts.

Likewise, it should be noted that Google has always excelled in promoting and creating high-quality, safe, healthy and sustainable work environments that encourage collaboration and creativity. Google aims to expand the range of talented professionals in various branches.

How can I get a job at Google?

Google’s general manager in Peru, Edgardo Frias, told a local media that the company has created its own job search tool, to quickly and easily identify the professionals it is referred to.

Therefore, the page is called Google Jobs and there you can find all the job options available not only in Lima, but also in any corporate office around the world. So you just have to select the proposal that interests you the most and apply.

The tech giant’s hiring officials are responsible for reviewing applications and checking whether the applicants who submitted their applications meet all requirements. If so, they will be called for the interview, and if not, your resume will be scheduled for future calls.

What jobs does Google require?

These are some of the jobs that are required by Google, among them: engineering and technology, sales, service and support, marketing and communications, design and finance, among others demanded by one of the largest technology companies in the world.

Awaiting bots serving Google employees

Since last year, the giant Google has started using bots to clean its offices in Silicon Valley. These devices are intended for table cleaning and sterilization as well as waste separation and classification.

However, the tech company has made progress with its technology and has now introduced robots that can also serve food to employees. So, as Reuters reports, Google is combining the eyes and arms of physical bots with the knowledge and conversational skills of virtual chat bots to help its employees get juice, soda, and chips into breakrooms very easily.