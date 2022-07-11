Google Drive: Trick to see how much space is left in the app | trick | google | nda | nnni | sports game

There are many benefits available in google driveso it is understood that more and more users are using this app from cell phone or on the computer.

However, the available space that cloud The Google It’s free to use, so from time to time you’ll need to check your remaining storage.

For these cases, there is a method that you can apply and thus find out if you have already consumed a file 15 GB provided by the application.

How do you know how much space is left in Google Drive

If you are about to travel or attend an important meeting, you will probably want to upload the photos and videos you take to the cloud to save space on your cell phone, but if your account is at the limit, it can cause you many problems.

For this reason, take note of what you need to do to find out the status of the order and anticipate any inconvenience.

The first thing you should do is log into your favorite browser.

Then go to this link: google.com/settings/storage.

Once in, you will have to enter your Gmail email and password.

After that, the website will open in which it will appear how much space you have google drive Gmail and other Google services.

Gmail and other Google services. To manage your space, you will have to press the button space management . There you can delete information that is no longer relevant to you.

. There you can delete information that is no longer relevant to you. Also, you can choose a tab to buy more space on Google, in case you don’t want to delete any files.

With this simple trick, you can control everything you share on Google services and decide what to do with each document, photo or video.

How to use Google Drive offline from Android

First, open the Google Drive app on your Android phone.

Then click the menu button next to the file you want to insert.

Then choose the option Make it available offline.

When you do this, the document will be available for editing when you don’t have an internet connection.

Also, the changes made will be updated as soon as you are online.

Remember, you can do this trick with every file you want to change without using data or WiFi.