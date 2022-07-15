Google Drive: Steps to Fix File Preview Unavailable Error | trick | nda | nnni | sports game

google drive It is one of the most popular storage applications, so many users do not hesitate to upload their information to the cloud and thus can view their files at any time.

However, the following message may sometimes appear when trying to open a document: “The file could not be previewed”which generates a great deal of discomfort when using Application.

Under this premise, we explain the main causes of this problem and what tricks you can apply to solve it.

This is how you can fix Google Drive preview error

1. Check the file size

First of all, you should check that the file size does not exceed the allowed storage space google drive, which is 15 GB. Likewise, this document should avoid being too heavy (no more than 100MB), as it may cause inconveniences when viewing the preview.

In the event that the file is too large, you can try to download and compress the information using some software.

2. Check the format

Although you can upload a variety of content to Google Drive, the truth is that this apps It only supports some specific formats like .zip, .rar, tar, gzip and others.

For this reason, you must make sure that your file is in the correct format and avoid this inconvenience.

3. Clear browser cache

If you are still unable to preview the document, one trick is to clear the cache of the browser you are using. Then follow step by step.

As you see Chrome Go to the following link chrome://settings/privacy .

Go to the following link . Once done, click on the Clear browsing data button.

Now in the option interval Click on Always .

Click on . Next, check the boxes for Cached Images and Files.

Finally, tap on Clear data.

4. Sign out and sign in

A very practical way to solve this error is to go back and sign in to your Google Drive account, as it can be an accidental issue with the app itself.

How we collect your information with Google Takeout

From your favorite browser, access the page Google Takeout .

. Now you have to Sign in to your Google account .

. From now on, the tool will display a list of all Google services and content that you want to download.

Next, click on the boxes of the data you want to get.

Once done, a window will appear for you to choose from Type of file to download Or if you want Google Takeout to back up every now and then.

Or if you want Google Takeout to back up every now and then. If you select the first option, tap Create export And you just have to wait for the documents to start downloading.

And you just have to wait for the documents to start downloading. Finally, a message will arrive in your email with all the information collected, in either zip or tgz format.

This is how you can stop spam texting on iPhone

Go to the menu of your cell phone and open the section Adjust .

. Then scroll to the bottom of the screen and tap Messages .

. Now press the button Message Filter to activate this option.

to activate this option. Once you’re done, open the Messages app and choose well-known messengers so that only added contacts appear.

so that only added contacts appear. Finally, you will now be able to have a tidy drawer to receive messages only from your contacts.

Keep in mind that in the process of this trick you can block or delete spam messages to avoid spending a lot of storage space on your smartphone memory.

How to use Google Maps offline from iPhone

If you want to avoid getting stuck in the middle of the path due to running out of data or the Internet, make sure you follow the steps carefully so that you can enjoy your path without complications.