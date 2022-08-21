Google Drive: Learn how to remove someone’s access to a | . document trick | nda | nnni | sports game

If you are a frequent user google driveYou may have shared the documents with your friends so they can edit them without being on the same account.

However, if you no longer want that person to view or edit your documents on appsThere is a way to remove access in a very practical way. in sports We show you how you can do this.

This is how you can remove someone’s access to a file from Google Drive

The first thing you should do is open the app. google drive .

. Once this is done, Select the file what do you want.

what do you want. then do Right click about the document.

about the document. In the left panel, you will see two options. Choose details .

. Among the options, tap Access management .

. Now, you will have to click on the person or people from whom you want to remove access.

Finally, tap on Remove and tap Done.

How to view your recent files in Google Drive from iPhone and Android

From your smartphone, open a file google drive app .

. Then select the tape Three lines on top of each other It is located in the upper left region.

It is located in the upper left region. In this pane, you will see several options and select Section Recently .

. Here, all the documents you have opened recently will appear.

Finally, just click on any available file to edit it, share it or do any activity.

Keep in mind that Google Drive will show you the most recent documents you’ve opened from the same app, so they’ll be kept up to date.

So you can send large Gmail files using Google Drive

From you smart phone Go to the app gmail And write an email.

Go to the app And write an email. Next, at the bottom of the inbox, go to the icon google drive .

. At this point, a pop-up dialog will appear that includes the file browser. Through it, you will have to select the file that you want to send.

Once you have selected the document, tap go up and drag the file.

and drag the file. After a few seconds, you should make sure that the option at the bottom of your screen is activated Driving linknext to the . button add as.

This way, you can send larger files from the Google Drive app; However, you should be aware that these documents It should not exceed 15 GBAnd the This is what the Google cloud gives you for free.