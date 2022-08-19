Google Chrome releases a new version to prevent cyber attacks

Google Chrome releases an update to protect its users from cyber attacks. (Photo: BlockingUp)

This time, according to Mashable, a vulnerability was discovered in Google’s browser: The pirates actively taking advantage of it, Why did you decide Mountain View Release the patch quickly For desktop versions MacAnd the linux s windows.

If any Infobae reader uses Google Chrome on a daily basis, it is recommended Update your browser immediately. Heres how to do it.

Google didn’t have many details about the issue, calling it critical weakness. This has a reason. Until most users update, Google will not reveal details about this vulnerability to deter hackers.

According to Dark Reading, it can cause this problem A malicious website executes arbitrary code on the device and takes control.

This patch did not come alone. comes with 11 More security Which will be installed once the web browser is updated. Here are the steps you must follow:

1. Open a new tab in google chrome.

2. Touch on 3 points At the top right of the browser to open the options and click Help > About Google Chrome.

3. In this section, not only will the Chrome version appear, but the update if available as well.

Google chrome update. (Photo: Composition / Jose Arana)

update is 104.0.5112.101 on Mac and Linux s 104.0.5112.102/101 on Windows. If your browser appears to be out of date, you should check that the version number matches directly with the number you see on the screen.

Most likely, the browser was automatically updated with the patch already applied.

Both settings which will be mentioned below can be changed from Google Chrome settings, in order to improve browsing and take care of privacy.

– Do not save your address, banking information or passwords

in Adjust > Autocomplete You can find three sections where Google Chrome can save them but it is advised to ignore them to protect your privacy. here they are Password, payment method and address.

Chrome browser can save passwords and payment methods. It is very useful for automatic login and online shopping.

But this information can fall into the wrong hands. The same goes for addresses. Here it stores the data that was filled out in the previous forms. So it is best not to withhold this information.

Autocomplete section in Google Chrome settings. (Photo: Downloadsource.com)

2. Data synchronization option is not enabled

This is one of the most promising features of Google Chrome: Get the same information, settings, and other data across all versions of Chrome you have. ComputersAnd the TabletsAnd the smart phonesetc.

however, This information is stored on Google’s servers. Therefore, it is inevitable to talk about it synchronization When talking about privacy-focused Google Chrome tips.

If you want to protect privacy, Disable Google Chrome sync. can be done in Settings > Google and you. If you are signed in with your Google credentials, syncing can also be disabled.

Sync data in google chrome. (Photo: MyComputer.com)

