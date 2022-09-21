Good news for those processing a US visa

United State It is one of the countries that requires a visa To enter the country, whether for immigration or tourism. In this sense, the US Embassy possible new turns up For those Argentines who do work Renew their visasthat is, show them Make your appointments In the next few days.

Through an email, the Embassy of the United States of America Tell these folks about this new batch of transformations head on. It should be noted that these new quotas It does not include those who perform the procedure for the first time.

The formalities To renew or apply for visas for travel to the United States that have been delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, delaying all operations within the embassy. In mid-May, Consul Mark Ellis He noted that “it will take us More than a year normalization of the rest of the services“.

How is a US visa processed?

New US Visa Appointments: Who Can Submit Appointments?

The Embassy of the United States of Americalocated in Av. Colombia 4300 (CABA), has made new shifts available exclusively to those Argentines who renew their visas. That is, it does not include those who want to perform the operation for the first time.

Progress in these appointments applies only to those who wish to renew Non-immigrant visaare the calls B1 and B2 visas These are “travel and work” entry permits.

Visa to enter the United States

In this way, Argentines should check the following:

The purpose of the trip is to enter the United States by Business or have fun

They were planning to stay in the country for a while limited time

You have a residence outside the United States And other obligations that guarantee their return at the end of the visit

What is the difference between B1 and B2 visas?

B1 . visa .: This is a non-immigrant visa referred to as commercial activities . It is suitable for: participate in negotiation, attend a conference, sign contracts, meet with suppliers, etc.

.: This is a non-immigrant visa referred to as . It is suitable for: participate in negotiation, attend a conference, sign contracts, meet with suppliers, etc. B2 . visa: is a nonimmigrant visa required for Tourist Activitiesentertainment, visiting relatives or friends, or receiving medical treatment.

How to Apply for an Appointment for a Nonimmigrant Visa from the United States

management process Non-immigrant visa This is done at the Consular Section of the US Embassy in Buenos Aires. For those who already have a role to renew B1 / B2 visaApplicants can submit the appointment by entering Consulate website.

In case you do not have a role, you can on the same page Consult when the Available transformations.

Who can get a visa to enter the United States

According to the official website of the US Embassy, ​​there are two types of visas: immigrant and non-immigrant.

immigrant visa

The person must have been in contact with a US citizen, in addition to a Petition before approval of the operation It can be requested by those who meet any of these requirements:

Wife of an American citizen

Engaged to marry an American citizen and live in the United States

Family members who are US citizens and/or US lawful permanent residents.

immigrants to work

Diversity Immigrants

green card lost or misplaced

Immigrant Visa and Nonimmigrant Visa

Non-immigrant visa

The United States grants several categories of nonimmigrant visas:

Visas for leisure or business visitors Persons who wish to undertake tourism activities or have conferences/businesses to attend in the United States obtain these visas.

Persons who wish to undertake tourism activities or have conferences/businesses to attend in the United States obtain these visas. Student and exchange visitor visas Some educational and cultural exchange programs are granted to the participants.

Some educational and cultural exchange programs are granted to the participants. Temporary Employment Visas: Awarded to people who have certain skills or who meet the requirements to work in the United States on a temporary basis. Your employer must file a petition on your behalf with USCIS in order for you to receive a work permit.

United States: What documents do I need to apply for a visa

For any type of North American visa, the following documents are required:

current passport Valid for travel to the United States. The passport must be valid for at least six months beyond the period of stay in the United States.

Valid for travel to the United States. The passport must be valid for at least six months beyond the period of stay in the United States. Previous passports and with US visa if applied.

if applied. confirmation page DS-160 .

. a 5 x 5 . color photograph cm taken within the previous six months.

cm taken within the previous six months. Foreigners residing in Argentina must provide a copy of Identification card from both sides.

