Good Climatic Heating & Cooling (room) – Heating | news | IVV Rental and Property Management

The perfect temperature that makes you feel comfortable 365 days a year?

Finding an ideal heating solution for existing buildings or new buildings is not an easy task for owners and officials. It is important to choose a technical solution that pays off in the long run. There are many regulations and requirements that must be observed. Top providers like Bosch Thermotechnik have many years of experience and can help with their knowledge.

It is worth taking a look at the apartment appliances that heat rooms in winter and cool them in warm temperatures: split air conditioners.

The devices provide a variety of functions and are very efficient thanks to the ErP class A ++. Even with outside temperatures down to minus 15 degrees and up to 50 degrees, Bosch air conditioning systems, for example, always provide a pleasant indoor climate. Corrosion protection ensures a long service life. In addition, the Bosch Climate 3000i, for example, works especially quietly.

Intelligent operation thanks to fast networks

With the new Climate Series from Bosch Thermotechnik, users can easily control their split air conditioning units using the remote control or using their smartphone. In Climate 3000i, this connects to the air conditioning unit using the optional G10 CL-1 WLAN gateway. Since the 6000i and 8000i climate class devices are connected to the Internet, an additional WLAN gateway is not necessary here. Once connected, temperature regulation is simple with the HomeCom Easy app from anywhere. With the app, many functions such as automatic mode, heating and cooling can be turned on and off, air flows and directions can be regulated and room temperature can be displayed.

The energy-saving eco mode can be used when full cooling capacity is not required. With the Climate Class 8000i, it turns on automatically when no one is in the room. This also reduces electricity costs by reducing energy consumption. The Climate Class 8000i has the highest energy efficiency class of A+++ with a SCOP of 5.1 and a SEER of 8.5. The Climate Class 6000i has an energy efficiency class of A++, while the Class 3000i has an energy efficiency class of A+ for heating and A++ for cooling.

Climate 3000i’s three levels of performance cover all needs

The 3000i split air conditioner is available in three different sizes ranging from 2.6 to 5.3 kW. Despite its high performance, the Climate 3000i in particular also impresses with its low profile. In maximum operation, the indoor unit of the split air conditioner reaches a maximum volume of 41 decibels (A). Then the volume drops to 20 dB (A) barely perceptible in silent mode. With an outdoor unit maximum volume of 57 dB(A) for climate 3000i and maximum volume of 49 dB(A) for climate class 6000i and 8000i, all three air conditioners are suitable for use in densely populated neighborhoods. Equally convincing: the new exclusive design, which catches the eye in every home.

The Climate 3000i also impresses with the Wind-Avoid-Me function, which avoids unwanted air movements at certain points in the room. With the Follow-Me function, the actual temperature at a certain point is measured by the infrared remote control, thus ensuring that the desired room temperature is also achieved at that point in the room. If the function is deactivated, the room temperature is measured in the indoor unit. The frost protection function is especially useful in winter. This keeps the room temperature above 8 degrees and thus prevents freezing if the house has not been occupied for a longer period, for example.

Always clean and healthy air

With the function of plasma block function of climate class 6000i and climate class 8000i, positive and negative ions are distributed in the room, which fight against pollutants, viruses, bacteria and also neutralize odors. The ions remove hydrogen from pollutants, making them harmless. In the process, ions that absorb hydrogen are converted into water, which increases the moisture content of the air. This not only has a positive effect on the indoor climate, but also on the skin and hair.

The “Coanda Effect” in the Climate Class 6000i and Climate Class 8000i also achieves a pleasant room climate: cold air is directed along the ceiling and warm air along the floor – unpleasant drafts are avoided. In automatic mode, the Coanda effect is always active, but it can be turned off at any time. is the central placement of z organs. The guaranteed MultiSpace function in the hallway allows several rooms to be cooled or heated with just one appliance. After 15 minutes, the air conditioner automatically switches to the ventilation mode set normally.

Both 6000i and 8000i models feature a particularly flat design and an attractive indoor unit design. The dry setting can also remove moisture from the living space if needed and not give mold a chance.

* Climate 3000i requires accessories: Users receive 5-year update support for the gate in the air conditioner, which is required for operation via the app.

Source: Bosch Thermotechnology

Also interesting:

New heating inspection for housing companies

Upgrade the old heating technology with digital control technology

Gas heating ban in new buildings comes earlier