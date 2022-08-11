Golf news – PGA Tour wins first round of legal battle with LIV Golf

The PGA Tour wins the first round of legal battle with LIV Golf

The first hearing in the lawsuit brought by the 11 players from LIV Golf against the PGA Tour took place on Tuesday.

Beth Labson Freeman, United States District Court Judge for the District of Northern California, ruled on a restraining order request related to the case.

This request was of an urgent nature, as three repeat players were disqualified from FedEx PlayOffs starting today with FedEx St. Jude Championship On TPC Southwind Road.

Well, the judge refused this request, motivating his decision on the basis of the contents of the contracts signed by players with LIV Golf.

“It appears to the court that the LIV contracts, which were negotiated by the players and enforced by the parties, were based on the players’ own calculations of what they would have lost and on the monetization of the amount necessary to compensate for these losses.”

Freeman also noted that LIV Golf had given suspended players the opportunity to play top-level golf in the United States with guaranteed compensation “…earning more than they reasonably expected to earn.) in a reasonable amount of time on the PGA Tour.”

“They made a commercial choice to get the money,” Elliott Peters, a lawyer representing the PGA Tour, commented at the hearing.

For its part, LIV Golf expressed in an official note its “disappointment” with the court’s decision, stressing that “no one gains from preventing players from participating in tournaments.”

After the first round, the focus now shifts to the actual appeal, which focuses on alleged violations of antitrust legislation by the PGA Tour.

Judge Freeman told the parties’ attorney that the first availability on his schedule to handle the appeal would be September 2023, and that if that date was not accepted, it would go straight to 2025.

I don’t think any of the contenders can take this long.

As I said before, hands are running, important events are looming.