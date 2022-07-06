Goldman Sachs: “Recession risk in 2023 is 30% in the US and 40% in the eurozone”

The risk From Recession In 2023, it becomes more realistic on both sides of the Atlantic. According to a report by Goldman Sachsprobability’ is del 30% in the USAnd the 40% in the Eurozone and 45% in the UK.” This is also evidenced by lower prices petroleum, to retreat yields US government bonds and other factors such as “growth labor cost per unit of product e inflation Investment bank economists Daniel Melo and Dan Struven write. But the data paint “a contradictory picture.” On the pessimistic side, the reaction monetary and fiscal policy It may be more limited than usual and energy tensions They are the main danger in Europe. On the optimistic front, expectations for long-term inflation and wages remain mostly correlated and remain large improvement opportunities On the supply side, “the analysts write. Moreover, the fiscal balance of the private sector’s financial sector is “well above the usual recession for all economies.”

Economic overheating appears more pronounced ‘in the United States, in United kingdom and in Canada Compared to Japan And the eurozone, “where therefore” the next recession may be a little less deep.