Golden Horizons | Swiss Resource Capital

It found that the global supply of gold will rise by 2.7 percent this year compared to 2021 and then decline after 2022. This year, the lower supply of scrap gold will offset the higher gold mine production. Presumably, the improvement in the economic situation is likely to discourage many from selling gold jewelry. According to forecasts, scrap gold will decrease by 2% in 2022. The production of the precious metal is expected to rise by 3.7 percent this year. This is mainly due to mining activities in Australia, Canada, the United States and Papua New Guinea. The second largest gold producing country is Australia and it is expected that about 305 tons of gold will come from there in 2022.

After 2022, that is, when the supply of gold is expected to decrease, gold can be expected to decline by about 0.7 percent annually. It is expected that 3737 tons of gold will be produced in 2027. The reason for the decrease in gold production is due to the decrease in gold recycling activities and therefore the decrease in the supply of gold scrap. It is also expected that unprofitable mines around the world will close from 2025, which will further reduce the supply of gold. Higher production costs will create more unprofitable mines. In addition, China’s strict environmental regulations may reduce gold production. Gold and gold stocks are always part of a well-diversified portfolio. You can consider Tarachi Gold or OceanaGold.

Tarachi Gold is a small gold prospecting and development company with potential projects in the Sierra Madre Gold Belt and Mexico.

Oceana Gold – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I_rtE6KD4t8 – One of the well-known producers of gold. Projects in New Zealand, Philippines and USA.

Current company information and press releases from OceanaGold

