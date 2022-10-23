Gmail: What is App 2-Step Verification | Applications | google | nda | nnni | sports game

After long waiting , gmail It has finally been officially announced that some changes will be made for users to access their accounts. This is the two-step verification that will be in effect from October 28th.

According to the developers, this measure is focused on improving the security of people and avoiding problems such as account theft or unauthorized access by third parties.

Find out what these changes are all about appsWhere sports We explain all the details. Whatch out.

What does GMAIL 2-Step Verification consist of?

As it happened, to access your Gmail account, you had to enter your email, followed by The password.

Now, with the new changes, you’ll need to add a second step. This consists of receives a message From Google with a code so you can finally enter your account.

Also, you should make sure that your cell phone number is enabled to avoid any inconvenience when you want to enter gmail.

How to activate GMAIL dark mode

First, log in to your account gmail from computer.

from computer. After that, go to the section Settings located in the upper right corner.

located in the upper right corner. From the available options, choose Threads .

. Then click Alt Choose your topic .

. Scroll to the bottom of the screen and select dark .

. Once you’re done, you’ll see how Gmail activates the dark mode right away.

Finally, just click on Save and you are done.

From now on, every time you log into your account, Gmail goes into dark mode. You can always deactivate this option, from the Themes section.

