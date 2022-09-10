Gmail: What are the personal indicators in the application and how to activate them | Email | Email | nda | nnni | sports game

There is no doubt about it gmail Sun has been crowned apps The most desirable among users, as it has many benefits that allow you to better manage emails.

Also, one of the main features of this Messaging app is that it contains an alternative that allows you to know if someone has sent you a file E-mail Just you or someone else. It’s about extension Personal indicators.

Every time you receive an email, you should notice that one or two arrows appear next to the address (> or >>). In the case of the first option, it means that they sent you and someone else, while in the second variant it will be only you.

To enable this feature on your account gmailBelow, we show you a complete guide to implement it.

How to activate a personal indicator in Gmail

As a first step, log in to your account gmail from computer.

from computer. Next, tap Adjust located in the upper-right area of ​​the screen.

located in the upper-right area of ​​the screen. From the available options, choose general .

. Now, scroll down until you locate the button Personal indicators .

. When you find it, activate the switch and voila.

You can always deactivate this option as many times as you want by following the same steps from your Gmail account.

How To Fix When Gmail Buttons Don’t Work

1. Clear cache

Among the steps that you can follow Clear cache and cookies From the browser, so as to remove any trace of the error when opening Gmail. to do this. Follow next steps.

Inside the browser, click on the three dots in the upper right.

Then select More Tools.

Next, tap on Clear browsing data.

Now, choose All Time.

Finally, check the cookies and browser cache boxes.

2. Update your browser

Another option you can try is to check if the browser you are using needs an update. Under this premise, you need to go to its official page and download the latest version if necessary.

3. Change the browser

Also, if the error persists, then you need to try to open your Gmail account in another browser, in this way, you will check if the app is working properly.

How to log out of GMAIL if you left your account open on another computer

First, from a computer or laptop, go to gmail .

. Now, go to “Inbox” or “Inbox” and slide the space bar to the end.

As you can see, there are many white color options, one of them says “Details”, click on it.

Now, a new window will open with all the recently opened sessions.

There are three boxes: access type (from where you’re logged in), location, date and time, and the last one is the most important, because it tells you how long your account has been active.

If your account remains open on an external device for the device you are currently using, the “Sign out of all other web sessions” option will be enabled.

Finally, tap on it and your Gmail account will automatically be locked out on all the devices you don’t know.

It is important to clarify that this trick can only be done from a computer or laptop, and cannot be done through a mobile phone because the “Details” option will not appear, so be sure to perform the steps on a device that gives you confidence.