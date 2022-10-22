Gmail: This is the new function of the app to find emails in moments | Applications | Email | google | nda | nnni | sports game

gmail It is one of the most used and necessary Google applications today, with which you can send various files Email messages With education, work or any other matter.

Because of its popularity, that apps It has been updated to bring more benefits to users, and this time, it has brought a new feature that will improve the search for Email messages Without having to resort to tricks or third-party tools.

Also, this last feature of gmail Available on computers and mobile devices with the extension Android It will arrive in the next few days without problems iOS.

This is the new function for searching emails in Gmail

Gmail has been updated and now offers a new feature of creating custom labels. This way, users will be able to put search filters to find emails faster.

Likewise, filters can include the file type, dates, if it has attached documents, and recipients, among others.

In the event that the application does not find the email specified in the tag, it will return the relevant emails that may be useful.

Steps to prevent emails from accessing your spam folder

First, you should keep in mind that if you want to prevent emails from a specific person from accessing your spam folder, you need to add them as one of your contacts. To do this, we show you the steps to follow.

Log in to your account gmail from your computer.

from your computer. Now, hover over the name of the person you want to add.

After a few seconds, you will see a new tab, choose Add to contacts .

. Also, if the email is already in the spam box, click the star icon to the right of the message.

Gmail will then understand that it is an important email and will add the person as a contact.

So you can check spelling in Gmail before sending an email

The first thing you need to do is open your account. gmail .

. Then press the . button Writes located in the upper left corner.

located in the upper left corner. Now, type any information you want to send.

Once done, click three points which is located in the lower right area of ​​the screen.

which is located in the lower right area of ​​the screen. Scroll down and choose the option Make sure to spell .

. In seconds, you’ll see how the wrong words are highlighted in red.

Then, you can correct the text and make sure everything is correct before sending it.

So you can put Gmail widget on Android