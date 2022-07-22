Gmail: So you can import your contacts into a new account | Email | trick | nda | nnni | sports game

Lots of people have accounts gmail For many years and over time, they may want to change to a new one to make it more formal or for a specific reason. However, this means all old contacts are lost.
For this case, there is a very practical solution which consists of Import all these contacts to a file law Project new from gmail without having to copy it manually. For this reason, in sports We explain the step by step that you must follow.
How to import Gmail contacts to another account
- Log in to your account gmail where you want to receive contacts.
- Once you’re done, go to Adjust.
- Then click the option Accounts and import.
- In this pane, you’ll see the Multiple Alternatives slide, so you’ll select Import mail and contacts.
- When this happens, you will be asked to access your old account and you will have to grant the necessary permissions.
- In a moment, another window will open in which you have to click on the option to import contacts, followed by the start of the import.
- After a few minutes , All your contacts will move to your new Gmail account.
So you can format iPhone from iTunes
Before you begin to recover a file Apple device In this way, your system must have at least the version iOS 7 And you have a USB cable handy.
- First, you have to turn off your smartphone by pressing the lock button.
- Once this happens, you need to hold down the Home key and connect the USB cable to the phone and computer.
- When this happens, you will see how your iPhone screen has changed to iTunes Mode And the option to restore your cell phone will appear.
- What you have to do is hit to accept and in Restores Iphone.
- After a few minutes, the information on your mobile phone distraction device will finally be erased.
