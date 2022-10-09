Gmail: So you can find all the emails archived in your account | Applications | Applications | google | wander | nda | nnni | sports game

There are many reasons for archiving Email messages From gmailEither you don’t consider it very important or you just want to hide it from your inbox thus protecting your privacy as much as possible.

But, if you now want to get them back and don’t know where they are in your account, then it mag We show you the steps you need to follow in detail so that you can find it without taking too long to try.

The trick to finding archived emails in Gmail

As a first step, log in to your account gmail from your computer.

from your computer. After that, go to the inbox of the application.

Next, go to the left side of the screen and tap Plus .

. Among the available options, choose everybody .

. Now, in the right part of the screen, find File e-mail that I archived

that I archived Finally, you will be able to read it and forward it among other alternatives.

Under these instructions, you will no longer have to worry about finding some emails that you have archived in your Gmail account.

So you can check spelling in Gmail before sending an email

The first thing you need to do is open your account. gmail .

. Then press the . button Writes located in the upper left corner.

located in the upper left corner. Now, type any information you want to send.

Once done, click three points which is located in the lower right area of ​​the screen.

which is located in the lower right area of ​​the screen. Scroll down and choose the option Make sure to spell .

. In seconds, you’ll see how the wrong words are highlighted in red.

Then, you can correct the text and make sure everything is correct before sending it.

So you can put Gmail widget on Android