Gmail: Learn How to Delete Your Account Forever from a Smartphone | Mobile phones | Email | nda | nnni | sports game

gmail considered one of the apps It is preferred by many users, due to the variety of features and customizations you can apply to every email you send.

However, you probably want it for some reason Delete your gmail account permanently, especially if you have several Email messages And don’t use it anymore.

in this situation, The Google It allows you to permanently delete your account in two ways: from your computer or smartphone. To find out how to achieve this, sportswe explain the process.

This is how you can permanently delete your Gmail account

From your favorite browser, whether on a PC or smart phone Please go to this link first. https://myaccount.google.com/.

In the window, go to the upper left area and choose the option Data and privacy .

. Next, tap More options located on the right side.

located on the right side. Among the available alternatives, select Delete your Google account .

. When you do this, the page will ask you to enter your password to confirm the action.

Now, you will have to accept the questions that appear and press Removal .

. Finally, the process of deleting your account will start, so you will have to wait a few minutes.

How to reply to Gmail messages in bulk

From your computer, go to your account gmail .

. Then go to main staircase of emails.

of emails. Once this is done, Select all messages that you want to answer

that you want to answer Now, right click on one of the selected messages.

Among the options, choose answer everyone .

. After that, a new window will open for you to type your texts.

When you’re done, hit submit and you’re done.

This way you will be sure to answer all the emails you want without wasting much time.

