Gmail: How to use the HTML version of the app if you have little data | Wi-Fi | Applications | nda | nnni | sports game

.’s app gmail It is one of the most used today, because you have the option of sending messages and scheduling Email messagesChat with your contacts, among other very useful functions today.

Under these indications, it is normal to use this apps continuously; However, sometime you may not have a good internet connection, so it will be difficult to access this tool.

For this case, there is a solution that provides The Google Which consists of entering HTML version of Gmail Thus this application flows faster. Although there are certain flaws in its design, you can send and receive messages as you normally would.

Next, write down the following pointers that we explain to you by them sports.

How to use the HTML version in your Gmail account

From your computer, you have to open any of these browsers to be able to apply this trick: Google Chrome, Firefox, Microsoft Edge, or Safari .

. In the chosen browser, type the word into the search engine gmail .

. After that, you will have to access your account by placing a file e-mail and password.

and password. Once done, in another tab, put the following link to go from a file Basic version of Gmail to HTML.

In a moment, you will see how your account appears with a simpler design and without some tools, but it can perform the basic functions.

In case you want to go back to the original design, you just have to delete this tab and that’s it.

How to sign out of GMAIL if you left your account open on another computer

First, from a computer or laptop, go to gmail .

. Now, go to “Inbox” or “Inbox” and slide the space bar to the end.

As you can see, there are many white color options, one of them says “Details”, click on it.

Now, a new window will open with all the recently opened sessions.

There are three boxes: type of access (from where you’re logged in), location, date and time, and the last one is the most important, because it tells you how long your account has been active.

If your account remains open on an external device for the device you are currently using, the “Sign out of all other web sessions” option will be enabled.

Finally, tap on it and your Gmail account will automatically be locked out on all the devices you don’t know.

It is important to clarify that this trick can only be done from a computer or laptop, and cannot be done through a mobile phone because the “Details” option will not appear, so be sure to perform the steps on a device that gives you confidence.

How to delete heavy emails in Gmail