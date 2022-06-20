Gmail | How to delete all emails | Applications | trick | Android | wander | nda | nnni | sports game

Did your Google account warn you that you have little space in your cloud? Usually this is quite repetitive and we don’t really know where to free storage from. Well, today we are going to give you all the little steps that you can achieve gmail .

Do you want to kill them all in one move? There are a variety of emails ranging in size from 1MB or even more than 25MB. If this is your case, it’s time to delete them all so you can enjoy your account again. google drive Completely empty. Here we show you all the steps.

How to delete all Gmail emails in one step

This step cannot be performed in the Gmail app itself.

So you have to enter the browser of your cell phone or on the computer to do this.

When you enter your email, you will see a box below the search bar.

Click on it and you will see that only 50 emails are selected.

But you are told in blue letters if you also want to select other emails in your Gmail account.

This way you can delete all emails from Gmail in one step. (Photo: Mag – Rommel Yupanke)

If you want to kill them all because you’ve already read them, say yes.

When you do that, hit the “Delete” button.

All emails will be automatically sent to the trash.

If you want to save anyone, this is your chance. Remember that if not, you can delete them all again.

This will expand the capacity of your Gmail account.

How to see the last connection time of someone who blocked you on WhatsAPP

The first thing will be to open WhatsApp.

Then ask a friend of yours to add you to a WhatsApp group.

You must also add that person who blocked you.

When all three are in the group, your friend can leave it if he wants to.

Try sending a text message.

Now check if your friend and the person who blocked you has seen it.

To do this, tap on the message and then on “Info”.

At that moment you will see the time when the person who blocked you.

This is the last contact time of the contact who decided to delete you from WhatsApp.

