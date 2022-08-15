Gmail: How to Create a New Contact in Your Account | Applications | trick | nda | nnni | sports play

constantly receiving Email messages in Gmail You can be something popular among users; However, poor management can result in some emails not being prioritized. For this reason, you can create contacts so you know they are sending you messages quickly every time.

In this way, you can organize files Inbox And so you will send Email messages More easily for people you really need to connect with. For this reason, in sports We show you a complete guide of the steps that you must follow to perform this trick.

How to create a Gmail contact

From your computer, open your account Gmail .

. Once done, select google apps square icon, top left.

square icon, top left. In this part, you have to choose Contacts .

. After that, press the button Create a connection It is located in the upper left region.

It is located in the upper left region. Now, you will be able to choose between two options: create a contact or create multiple contacts.

Then, you will have to enter the information of each contact to store it later.

Finally, give Memorizes It will appear in your contacts.

The trick to using Gmail offline

The first thing you should do is enter the following link mail.google.com.

Once in, enter your email and enter your password.

Next, you will need to check the Enable Offline Mail box.

From the available options, choose the number of days of messages you want to sync when you don’t have an internet connection.

Finally, click on Save changes.

You should keep in mind that after activating this trick, you will be able to reply to, read and search any message in your Gmail account offline. In case you want to send an email, it will go to a folder called Outbox, once you reach WiFi, it will automatically reach the recipient.

Steps to go back to old Gmail

The first thing you need to do is log into your account. Gmail from your computer.

from your computer. Then tap on the icon Come on located in the upper right region.

located in the upper right region. Among the options you should choose Return to the original view .

. Next, Google will ask you why you don’t want to continue with the new version of Gmail, so you’ll need to explain your reasons.

Finally, press packages And you’ll see the original design again.

You should note that you can always go back to the latest version of Gmail by applying the same settings described above.