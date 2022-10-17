Gmail: How to add emojis in app emails | feelings | icon | Applications | wander | nda | nnni | sports game

gmail It is undoubtedly one of the most necessary applications today, with which you can send and receive various Email messages To work, for educational reasons, among other things. Also, the app has many functions to make your messages more personalized.

This way, if you want to make a file Email messages More fun, you can add emoji to complement your ideas. As with messaging apps, Gmail also has a variety of emoticons. Where sportswe explain the process.

Where to find and insert emojis in GMAIL

The first thing you need to do is insert a file gmail account from computer.

from computer. Then, go to the inbox.

After that, click the button Writes located in the upper left corner.

located in the upper left corner. You will see how a window appears for writing the message.

At the bottom of the window, click face icon .

. Several emojis that you can include in your message will immediately appear.

Finally, complete writing your email and hit send.

How to get Gmail alerts on Apple Watch

The first step is to find Watch the app on the App Store And install it on your iPhone.

And install it on your iPhone. Now, open the app and click on the section my watch .

. Among the options, tap Notices .

. Once done, scroll to the bottom of the screen and tap gmail .

. You will need to enable notifications by toggling the switch.

Finally, you’ll be able to receive all Gmail alerts directly to a file Apple Watch.

It should be noted that these notifications will only notify you if a new email arrives; However, you will not be able to reply to the message or read it from your smartwatch.

Steps to prevent emails from accessing your spam folder

First, you should keep in mind that if you want to prevent emails from a specific person from accessing your spam folder, you must add them as one of your contacts. To do this, we show you the steps to follow.