GM recall: seat belt buckles can rip

General Motors is recalling 484,155 vehicles in the United States. Problem: The belt buckles are not installed correctly.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and General Motors Corporation have launched a recall campaign. The automaker has discovered that some Cadillac Escalade, Escalade ESV, Chevrolet Suburban, Tahoe, GMC Yukon and Yukon XL may have a defect that affects the vehicle’s safety. On some of these vehicles, the rivet that holds the seat belt buckle to the carrier in the third-row seat belt buckle on the left or right side may not have been properly machined during the manufacturing process.





These models are affected by recall:

Cadillac Escalade From production period March 16, 2020 to May 27, 2022 (41636 vehicles)

From production period March 16, 2020 to May 27, 2022 (41636 vehicles) Cadillac Escalade ESV From production period 06/24/2020 to 05/27/2022 (25,158 vehicles)

From production period 06/24/2020 to 05/27/2022 (25,158 vehicles) Chevy Suburban Production period January 6, 2020 to May 27, 2022 (84,338 vehicles)

Production period January 6, 2020 to May 27, 2022 (84,338 vehicles) chevy tahoe From the production period 11/11/2019 to 05/27/2022 (176,981 vehicles)

From the production period 11/11/2019 to 05/27/2022 (176,981 vehicles) GMC Yukon Production period November 12, 2019 to May 27, 2022 (97,436 vehicles)

Production period November 12, 2019 to May 27, 2022 (97,436 vehicles) GMC Yukon XL From production period January 6, 2020 to May 27, 2022 (58,606 vehicles)

Dealers will inspect the rivet heads in the third row left and right and seat belt buckles and replace the buckles if necessary. The subpoena can be found at NHTSA under case number 22V-617. There is no recall in Germany.





