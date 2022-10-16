Globalization or slow? – Startmag

The slow globalization trend that emerged after the global financial crisis is expected to continue. here because. The state of agricultural raw materials. Commentary by Peter van der Weel, Multi Asset Strategist at Robeco

Global value chains are like oil tankers: they need to navigate carefully. Therefore, changes in the nature of the slowdown will be incremental, as companies gain time in the short term through prudential warehousing and dual sourcing.

The phenomenon of slowing globalization or slowing equilibrium is not new. However, the shock of the Covid virus, the shutdown of the container ship Evergreen which closed the Suez Canal causing serious disruptions to global trade, and most recently, the Russian invasion of Ukraine, have exacerbated the supply chain disruptions. of increased demand for goods. This has revitalized the debate on deglobalization. Increasing labor shortages in advanced economies and the build-up of prudential stock (due to widespread uncertainty during delivery times) have increased pressure on the just-in-time supply chain system.

Geopolitics has also gained increasing importance in supply chain management. The Russian invasion of Ukraine is an example of this shift: the global political system has become more fragmented and multipolar, as global great powers begin to see themselves as potential strategic competitors rather than potential strategic partners. Although Chinese President Xi Jinping challenged protectionism in his 2022 Davos speech, nearly 60% of US exports to China are still subject to tariffs. Likewise, the US has expanded its trade regulatory intervention with China, with the US 2022 National Defense Strategy calling China its “most important strategic competitor”. Strategic competition between great powers means that less powerful countries must choose whom to ally themselves with.

The central attraction of global economic cooperation is weakening as centrifugal forces, such as geopolitics and national interests, become more intertwined in an age of strategic competition between great powers. China’s 2025 plan aims for strategic autonomy in ten high-tech industries, achieving a 70% self-sufficiency rate. Brussels also aims for strategic independence, and EU Council President Charles Michel considers it “the goal of our generation”.

Far from accelerating the global economic system’s transition from slow globalization to a more self-sufficient model, building more resilient and sustainable supply chains is primarily changing the nature rather than its course of globalization. First, the evidence for resupply is still scant, although it is true that the gears for supply chain transformation are slowly turning and it may take some time for underlying trends to appear in the overall data. The share of imports as a percentage of the gross domestic product of OECD countries rebounded after the recession caused by Covid, but the total figure remained just below the 25-year trend in the era of globalization.

Instead, companies seem to have bought time for a more radical redesign of the post-Covid supply chain, primarily resorting to dual sourcing of materials and increasing inventory relative to sales levels, thereby increasing the number of supplying countries. Additionally, industries are following Elon Musk’s lead, seeking to increase their resilience through increased vertical integration to secure critical production inputs such as battery metals and semiconductor supplies.

The slow globalization trend that emerged after the global financial crisis is expected to continue, with the growth of cross-border flows slowing. In this case, agricultural commodities stand out, showing the most negative beta in relation to the intensity of world trade (measured as the sum of exports and imports of world goods and services as a percentage of world GDP). In a more fragmented global system, marked by declining cross-border flows, agricultural prices tend to rise, as we saw happen in 2022, the year Russia invaded Ukraine.

Outside the commodity channel, the continued slow globalization of the commodity sector can exert net inflationary pressures as long as the efficiency losses from less diffusion of global technology, higher tariffs and import substitution outweigh the gains from this. Automation and rapid digitization in the service sector. Remarkably, the five-year moving average of durable goods inflation in the United States moved inversely with the intensity of world trade, and most recently turned positive after exerting deflationary pressures on US consumer prices for two decades, starting in 2001., when China joined to the World Trade Organization.