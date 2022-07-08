Global debt is falling for the first time in 8 years

For the first time in eight years, global corporate net debt is declining. In simple terms, Companies pay off their debts. This is a surprising figure that emerges from the latest annual release of the Janus Henderson Corporate Debt Index, according to which operating profit increased by 51.4%, reaching a record $3.36 billion in 2021/202, with a significant increase in liquidity, which made it possible to finance expenses capital, pay record dividends, make share buybacks, and move forward with debt servicing and repayment. ThereforeNet debt decreased 1.9%, to $8.150 billion in 2021/202at a discount of 0.2% in constant currency.

Slightly more than half of companies (51%) reduce debt globally; It was more likely to do so outside of the US, where 54% of them have reduced net debt. A quarter of the companies included in the Janus Henderson Index are debt-free; These are companies with a total net liquidity of $10 trillion, half of which belong to nine large companies, including technology companies from different sectors, such as Alphabet, Samsung, Apple and Alibaba.

Debt sustainability metrics improved significantly in 2021/202, with rGlobal debt/equity contribution decreased 5.7 percentage points to 52.6% Three-quarters of the sectors are under improvement. The percentage of operating profit absorbed by interest expense has fallen to its lowest level in the eight years since the index’s existence, just 11.3%, thanks to lower rates and higher profit margins. Janus Henderson expects debt to fall further in the coming year as rising borrowing costs and a slowing economy push companies to be more cautious. Janus Henderson It is estimated that net debt will decrease by $270 billion (-3.3%) in constant currencyto reach $7.9 trillion by next year.

Energy, mining and automobiles: the strongest sectors

The largest debt reductions are in the energy, mining and auto sectors. The biggest change was in the energy sector. Oil and gas producers cut their debt by $155 billion, down one-sixth compared to the previous year, thanks to higher energy prices, which led to a major shift in the sector. The increased liquidity allowed international mining companies to reduce debt by a quarter.

As for other sectors, component shortages limited auto sales, but favored a mix of sales at higher margins, which reduced the need to fund automakers’ consumer credit programs.

Good news for Europe

Net debt in 2021/2022 is It decreased by 1.3% in Europe (except for the UK) equal in currency, despite the huge difference between countries. The debt decreased significantly in Norway, Italy and Switzerland, but also in Austria and the Benelux countries.

“As for the Italian companies, net debt fell 9.0% At a fixed exchange rate thanks to an increase in profits, a decrease in investments to the Atlantia group (transportation infrastructure) and a decrease in sales of the automaker Stellantis, while debt to public utilities has increased,” said Federico Pons, Head of State for Italy’s Janus Henderson Investors.