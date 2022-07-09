Glickenhaus takes center stage in Monza

Qualifying at Monza brought a small surprise: Romain Dumas at Glickenhaus 007 LMH (#708) snatched first place, while Peugeot had some start-up difficulties.

The qualifiers were held in sweltering heat at the Autodromo Nazionale di Monza. Glickenhaus has already shown a good pace in training and Dumas managed to turn this into pole position with 1:35.416.

Brendon Hartley put the #8 Toyota GR010 Hybrid in the front row, just nine-tenths of the pole sitters. The third fastest hypercar in the Hypercar class was #36 from Alpine with 1:36.489 on the clock.

Technical problems stop the operation of Peugeot

Peugeot’s first qualifying session as a business manufacturer in the FIA ​​Championship was disappointing. Danish driver Mikkel Jensen appeared to have a problem with his car and stopped on the track. Then a red flag was waved a minute and a half before the end.

The second Peugeot car driven by Gustavo Menezes qualified for Sunday’s race in fifth place with a time of 1:36.919.

AF Corse grabs pole ahead of Corvette in the home race

The #51 AF Corse Ferrari 488 GTE EVO of Alessandro Pier Guidi and James Calado takes the lead in the GTE at the Monza 6 Hours 2022. Pierre Guedi’s best time was 1:45.270 seconds 0.054 seconds faster than the second fastest car, the #64 Corvette by Nick Tandy and Tommy Milner.

United advances in LMP2

The first place in the LMP2 class went to United Autosports USA, giving them the top spot of the season. Driver Felipe Albuquerque set the fastest time of 1:38.408. ARC Bratislava surprisingly got a place in the first row. This was thanks to a performance by Matthias Petsch, who was three-tenths behind Albuquerque.

Buffy writes history in GTE-Am

Sarah Bovey gave Iron Dams pole position in the GTE-Am with a lap time of 1:47.431. #85 is the first all-female race car to start from pole position in a WEC race.

The second fastest was Ben Keating in the #33 TF Sport Aston Martin, followed by Christian Reed in the #77 Dempsey Proton Racing Porsche.

The race starts on Sunday at 12 noon local time. More details can be found in our race calendar.

Image © 2022 Copyright 2022 Marius Hecker/Focuspackmedia.com