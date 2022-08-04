Giuseppe Albanese, Simon Creech and Fabrizio Mancinelli with ISA TRIS D’ASSI for a private party at TAGLIACOZZO FESTIVAL

tomorrow, Friday August 5, 2022 at 9.15 pm The monumental convent of San Francisco will echo with notes of the much anticipated concert of the Abruzzi Symphony Orchestra, led by the international director. Simon Kricic, One of the greatest sons of his generation with the great pianist Giuseppe Albanese Among the greatest Italian exponents of his instrument.

An exceptional concert, along with Mendelssohn’s famous “Italian” symphony and concerto for piano and orchestra No. 2, will give festival buffs three unpublished pieces by the composer from L’Aquila Fabrizio Mancinellifor several years now has been among the trusted pens for film music in the United States.

Fabrizio was born in Claes, in Trentino, but in just three months he moved with his family to L’Aquila, where he grew up and studied until he graduated in composition and composition at the Casella Conservatory. Pupil Gian Carlo Menotti (composer, founder of the Festival of the Worlds of Spoleto) and Louis Bakalov, in 2008, thanks to a Fulbright scholarship, traveled to the United States to major at the University of Southern California. In Los Angeles he can find his way. He began writing music for cinema, animated films, documentaries and television shows, and not only American (he is the author of, among other things, shorts for rai broadcasts).

In 2018’s Turning Point: He directed the orchestra that records the soundtrack, composed by Chris Powers, from green book The Oscar-winning Peter Farley movie with Three Oscars (Best Film, Best Supporting Actor, and Best Original Screenplay).

With Bowers, always in the lead role, returning to work on the biopic United States vs Billie Holiday, directed by Lee Daniels, and most recently, for the soundtrack to Space Jam 2, the sequel to the popular movie. Michael Jordan. This time Lebron James will join the Looney Tunes team.

“It is a great joy – says Jacopo Sibari, festival director – To watch the celebration of the genius of Fabrizio Mancinelli at our festival. A great musician but above all a great friend who through his pen has honored his land all over the world. I am especially grateful to him for the great availability on display and am pleased that our audience can hear these works of his beautifully by the Abruzese Symphony Orchestra. Next to him are two extraordinary musicians such as Simon Kretek and Giuseppe Albanese who complete an exceptional trio offering the Tagliacoso audience a great musical opportunity not to be missed.”

One of the most famous pianists of his generation, Giuseppe Albanese, graduated with honors in philosophy, made his debut in 2014 on the Deutsche Grammophon label. In March 2016, Decca Classics was included in the box with Bartok’s complete work on 32 CDs recording his (world premiere) for the song “Valtozatok” (Variations).

They have been invited to concerts and concerts with the orchestra by such authoritative international spotlights as – among others – the Metropolitan Museum, Rockefeller University and Steinway Hall in New York; Amijai Hall in Buenos Aires; the Senart Mexico City; Konzerthaus in Berlin; Laeisz Halle in Hamburg; Essen Philharmonic. The Salzburg Mozartium collaborated with leaders of the caliber of Christian Arming, John Axelrod, Frédéric Chaselain, James Conlon, Lawrence Foster, Will Homburg, Dmitriy Jorowski, Julian Kovacev, Alain Lombard, Nicolas Luissotti, Otmar Maga, Fabio Mastrangelo, Anton Nanot, Tomasal Nitobel, Oren, George Pehlivanian, Donato Renzetti, Alexander Sladkowski, Hubert Soudant, Pinchas Steinberg, Michael Tabachnik, Jeffrey Tate, Jurai Falcoha, Jonathan Webb etc.

In Italy, he played in all seasons of the most important concerts (including the National Academy Orchestra in S. Cecilia and RAI in Turin) and in all the most important theaters.

Already the 1997 “Venice Prix” (awarded unanimously by the jury chaired by Mi Roman Vlad) and the special prize for the best performance of contemporary opera at “Bosoni” in Bolzano, Albanese won first prize in 2003 at the “Vendome Award” (Chairman of the Jury Sir Geoffrey Tate ) with the finals in London and Lisbon: an event identified by Le Figaro as “the most famous competition in the world today”.

The festival continues on Saturday by honoring Lucio Battisti, the great Italian author, Mogul with Angelo Valori and Medieval Voices.