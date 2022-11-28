Girlfriend or married? This is especially the case with the stars of the German Football Association

Girlfriend or married? This is especially the case with the stars of the German Football Association

World Cup 2022 in Qatar

Al-Ittihad stars Jamal Musiala, David Raum and their partners: Do the national players have a girlfriend?

Jamal Musiala (left here) is Germany’s mainstay at the 2022 World Cup, but what about the private sector?

www.imago-images.de, IMAGO / Ulmer / Teamfoto, IMAGO / ULMER / Markus Ulmer

Musiala, Mokkoko, Adeyemi & Co – The Germany National Team for the World Cup 2022 is full of outstanding talents who are truly in the spotlight in Qatar. But how do you look away from those Group matches against JapanSpain and Costa Rica: Did the DFB-stars find a girlfriend and then find their own happiness in love?

Does German football star Jamal Musiala have a girlfriend?

DFB star Jamal Musiala plays an important role for Germany in the World Cup

Jamal Musiala keeps his private life out of the public eye

www.imago-images.de, photojournalism agency IMAGO / ULMER, IMAGO / ULMER

Jamal Musiala is only 19 years old, and this season at the latest he has achieved great success in Bayern Munich. After just 14 Bundesliga matches, he is 16 points top scorer. Not much is known about his private life. On social media, he gives only scant insights into his private daily life. It is not known if he is currently in custody and has a girlfriend.

Karim Adeyemi: Nothing is known about his love life

World Cup player Karim Adeyemi cheers the national team

Karim Adeyemi: It is not known if he currently has a girlfriend

AH/AH, Getty Images, Bongarts

Karim Adeyemi moved from Salzburg to Dortmund before this season and he still has problems adapting there. Whether he still has to adapt privately is an open question. In 2017, he posted a snap to Instagram with a friend, and since then it’s been quiet. Recently, he has fully focused on his sports career.

Ads:

Recommendations from our partners

Yusuf Mukoko had a girlfriend

Youssef Moukoko in the 2022 World Cup

Youssef Moukoko is the youngest player in the German Confederation team in the Qatar 2022 World Cup

www.imago-images.de, IMAGO / Laci Perenyi

David Raum taken from Kathy’s friend

David Raum is a left-back in the German Football Association team. The player, who moved to RB Leipzig before the season, is also doing well: he has been the national player with his girlfriend Cathy at his side since 2016.

Recommended editorial content

Here you will find relevant content from the external platforminstagramwhich completes the article. You can easily show and hide content with a single click. You can find more settings in filePrivacy CenterManufacture.

Kai Havertz has a girlfriend – Sandpit who loves Sophia

National player Kai Havertz with DFB friend Leroy Sane

National player Kai Havertz (here on the left) has been entrusted with a special happiness

www.imago-images.de, IMAGO / PA Images, IMAGO / Nick Potts

National player Kai Havertz has this year He lost his German coach at Chelsea, secretly the former Leverkusener still has his happiness in love. He’s been with his girlfriend Sophia for ages – she’s his childhood love. But both of them keep their relationship out of the public eye. Favorite

See also  UNESCO: Liverpool loses World Heritage title | BR24

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.