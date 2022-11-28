Girlfriend or married? This is especially the case with the stars of the German Football Association

World Cup 2022 in Qatar
Al-Ittihad stars Jamal Musiala, David Raum and their partners: Do the national players have a girlfriend?
Jamal Musiala (left here) is Germany’s mainstay at the 2022 World Cup, but what about the private sector?
Musiala, Mokkoko, Adeyemi & Co – The Germany National Team for the World Cup 2022 is full of outstanding talents who are truly in the spotlight in Qatar. But how do you look away from those Group matches against JapanSpain and Costa Rica: Did the DFB-stars find a girlfriend and then find their own happiness in love?
Does German football star Jamal Musiala have a girlfriend?
Jamal Musiala keeps his private life out of the public eye
Jamal Musiala is only 19 years old, and this season at the latest he has achieved great success in Bayern Munich. After just 14 Bundesliga matches, he is 16 points top scorer. Not much is known about his private life. On social media, he gives only scant insights into his private daily life. It is not known if he is currently in custody and has a girlfriend.
Karim Adeyemi: Nothing is known about his love life
Karim Adeyemi: It is not known if he currently has a girlfriend
Karim Adeyemi moved from Salzburg to Dortmund before this season and he still has problems adapting there. Whether he still has to adapt privately is an open question. In 2017, he posted a snap to Instagram with a friend, and since then it’s been quiet. Recently, he has fully focused on his sports career.
Yusuf Mukoko had a girlfriend
Youssef Moukoko is the youngest player in the German Confederation team in the Qatar 2022 World Cup
David Raum taken from Kathy’s friend
David Raum is a left-back in the German Football Association team. The player, who moved to RB Leipzig before the season, is also doing well: he has been the national player with his girlfriend Cathy at his side since 2016.
Kai Havertz has a girlfriend – Sandpit who loves Sophia
National player Kai Havertz (here on the left) has been entrusted with a special happiness
National player Kai Havertz has this year He lost his German coach at Chelsea, secretly the former Leverkusener still has his happiness in love. He’s been with his girlfriend Sophia for ages – she’s his childhood love. But both of them keep their relationship out of the public eye. Favorite
