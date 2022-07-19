Gina Lokenkemper: Sprinter fights fake Instagram account Sports

The World Cup problem for Gina Lokenkember (25)! During the title fights in Eugene (USA), a stranger tries to take advantage of the name of the enemy queen.

On Facebook, she reported a fake account under her real account. She writes: “Dear ones, please report this account. Someone here is impersonating me. I only have one verified account.”

Gina Lokenkember reported the fake account herself Photo: instagram / ginalueckenkemper

Vice European Champion is very active on social media and lets her fans share her life. It also provides daily reports on the World Cup and from the training camp in Santa Barbara. He asks questions from fans and answers them personally.

Even if not everything is going according to plan in the United States. Over 100 meters was the end for her in the semi-finals: “11.08 seconds was not what I had planned here, I definitely wanted more.” Because she won the title in the German championship in 10.99 seconds.

Lückenkämper also has a tidy problem in Eugen. Because the athletes stay in student huts on campus, which is more reminiscent of a youth hostel: “They’re thin here, very flabby.” He explains, “My back is a bit sensitive in there anyway. At the end of the day, we have here an excellent medical team that knows exactly how to get me back on my feet.”

And now she’s counting on the relay on Saturday: “I think the relay is going to be cool. We want to conjure something decent on the floor.” That shouldn’t be a fake look.