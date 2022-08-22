‘Ghost consumption’ can be up to 10% of electricity costs: which devices spend the most and how to avoid them | Economie

“Ghost consumption” is the use of electrical energy by most technological devices, while they are turned off or in standby mode, while they are still plugged in. According to the data, this consumption means between 5% and 10% of the daily total, so there are some recommendations so as not to raise the value of the electricity bill.

Fake consumption, reserve, vampire or silent waste. It is a concept that is gaining more and more power in the world of technology, due to the electrical consumption of some devices when they are turned off.

according to International Energy Agencythe energy consumption generated in homes as a result of various devices that continue to use energy under the so-called “phantom consumption”, ranges between 5% and 10% per day.

What is phantom consumption?

A common fact is to turn off an electronic device, such as a computer or TV, and leave it in “standby” mode, i.e. plugged in with the characteristic red light on. This is known as “phantom consumption,” because even though the devices are turned off, they continue to consume a certain level of power.

According to experts, it is important to know the implications of this phenomenon, identify it and then prioritize it without neglecting the cost factor that it produces.

“This consumption is generated in some electrical appliance or artefact that maintains a constant consumption even though it is turned off, and although it is less than the consumption when it is turned on, it generates an additional consumption of up to 10% depending on the artifact,” said Mauricio Gilberto, CEO of sapphire energy.

What are the devices with the highest “phantom consumption”?

As reported by the Energy Suppliers Corporation, EndesaTV set-top boxes are one of the items in your home that consume the most in standby mode.

They add that the latter can consume between 41 and 64 kWh per year, which is between 7 and 10 euros (between $6,500 and about $10,000).

Added to this are other electrical gadgets, such as stereos, computers, televisions, microwaves, and chargers.

How do you avoid it?

“In homes, it is usually household appliances, such as microwave ovens, refrigerators, televisions, TV set-top boxes, consoles, and laptop computers, among other things” that produce this “phantom electricity consumption,” according to Gilberto.

To avoid this, they point out, the key is knowing how to prioritize savings on items that might otherwise be dispensable from calling all the time.

According to the media, taking a closer look at the idle consumption of electronic devices before buying them will be one of the main factors zacate. Therefore, static consumption must be included in the purchasing decision process.

Likewise, they recommend the use of sockets, whether multiple or not, with a switch, to be able to easily turn off a group of devices, for example a computer, printer or video game consoles.

They also explain that it is a good idea to control the consumption of electronic devices using timers. Thus, the “phantom consumption” disappears at programming time, ideally, when not in use.