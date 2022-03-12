Get more than 2000 new emoji with this Google app

Gboard has been updated with, for everyone, more than 2,000 new emoji combinations that will allow you to create incredible emojis like rain of a hamburger or one of a love of pastry.

One of the essential tools you must have in a file android phone He is Good virtual keyboardbecause this will allow you Configure the messages you send through messaging platforms such as The WhatsApp or cable.

inside keyboards for androidOne of the best applications that you can install on your mobile phone is Google keyboard, Gboardsince it has a function called Emoji Kitchen, from which We talked to you beforethis allows you to Create unique emojis by combining two existing emojis.

Well, Google has now updated Gboard with Include over 2000 new emoji With which you can create great combinations.

Expand your emoji catalog thanks to Gboard

In a recent post on its official blog, Google announced that Adds more than 2,000 new emoji combinations to Gboard And while the American giant didn’t share a list with all the added combinations, it did reveal some as Rainy hamburger sticker, another sticker with which you can share your love for pastries or any other sticker in which you can shine your favorite emojis.

83 sets of crazy emojis that you can do on your mobile with Google keyboard

You must remember that the Emoji Kitchen function in Gboard is compatible with the vast majority of instant messaging applications at the moment because Create your own custom emoji You just have to follow these simple steps:

Enable the Emoji Kitchen feature by going to the Gboard settings and turning on the option emoji stickers He is in the department Emojis, stickers and GIFs

He is in the department Press the emoji button Which is located in the bottom bar of the app next to the space bar

Which is located in the bottom bar of the app next to the space bar Click emoji So that you will see all the possible combinations right below the writing bar

This new set of emojis Now available in the latest version of Gboard Thus, to start creating new custom emojis, you just have to check if the keyboard app is updated Google to the latest version.

