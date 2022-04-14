Get certified with free Microsoft Office courses offered by UNAM – Teach Me About Science

Currently, Microsoft is the leading company among providers softwareThe suite of computer software it includes is of great interest to the millions of people who work in the workplace and in academia.

In addition to products office. headquarters. center It is the most affordable and practical at the time of purchase, as it offers various alternatives, such as the free version, by subscription or online access. It must be added that it is compatible with most computer systems in particular Android, iOS and Linux.

As it was said before, it is used in professional fields where it is necessary to compose a text in an optimal order, organize and analyze information. Taking into account the different circumstances and needs of each client and the company Microsoft Makes multiple apps and services available, so that every enabled item can be made available Personalize Based on the required activities, whether practical or academic.

The National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) Next to Coordination of the Open University and Distance Education (CUAED),A series of online courses available on a Microsoft Office package, each individual course offering round-the-clock training on the program, including Microsoft Word, Microsoft Excel, Microsoft PowerPoint. It is worth noting that it is free and available to everyone on the platform. I’m learning +.

Each course covers topics about managing and organizing text tools, as well as their applications in multiple formats. In addition, it teaches how to identify and customize each element in different versions, and it is intended that the student will eventually be able to make a document fluently and in perfect order.

Microsoft word

First, the course is offered “Basic Microsoft Office Tools: Word” Under the authorship of Eng. Veronica Bernice Perez Estrada from the Faculty of Engineering.

The course consists of six units:

unit 1. Microsoft Word: The Essential Program

unit 2. Work environment

Unit 3. Create and edit a document

Unit 4. Enter pictures and tables

Unit 5. Page design

Unit 6. View and print review

Regarding the registration, you must enter the platform I’m learning + In the search bar, type the word “.word” Complete the registration process.

Course link: “Basic Microsoft Office Tools: Word”

Microsoft PowerPoint

Course available “Basic Microsoft Office Tools: PowerPoint” Under the supervision of the engineer Francisco Javier Montoya Cervantes of the Faculty of Engineering. At the end of each module, the knowledge gained will be put into practice, through the creation of presentations. The course will consist of 8 units:

unit 1. Introduction and basic concepts

Unit 2. Work environment

Unit 3. Create a presentation

Unit 4. Working with slides and items

Unit 5. Pictures and things

6 . unit. Media Elements

Unit 7. Animations and transitions

Unit 8. Prepare slides and print

Course link: To register, you must enter the Aprendo + platform. The course word must be searched “Power point“. You can start recording at “Microsoft Office Core Tools: PowerPoint”

Microsoft Excel

Finally, through the cycle “Basic Microsoft office tools: Excel” It will be instructed on handling functions and graphs for building spreadsheets from scratch, and is authored by engineer Jonathan Martinez Razo of the College of Engineering. The course units are shown below:

unit 1. Getting started in Excel

unit 2. Work environment and basic concepts

Unit 3. Manage and organize books, papers and cells

Unit 4. Autocomplete

Unit 5. Basic formulas and functions

6 . unit. Graphics

Unit 7. impression

Course link: As stated in previous sessions sYou must enter the Aprendo+ platform. You must do a course word search “excel“ to view the course. You can start recording at“Basic Microsoft office tools: Excel”

How do I register?

You must enter the platform I’m learning + And in the search bar select the name of the course that interests you, for example, «Word, Excel, or PowerPoint then access by pressing the option «Basic Microsoft Office Tools » Complete the registration process.

Upon completion of the procedure, you will have access not only to the course Microsoft If not for all the courses available on the platform.

Link to the platform: I’m learning +