After four days of convincing success against the United States (2-0) in the endurance test against Ecuador, Germany's preliminary round opponent, Japan, was not at its best. Goalkeeper Daniel Schmidt, on Tuesday, saved the Japanese, who was equipped with a number of Bundesliga professionals, from defeat in a 0-0 draw in Dusseldorf. And in the 83rd minute, the goalkeeper of VV St. Belgian Truiden penalty kick from substitute Iner Valencia from Fenerbahce Istanbul. US-born Schmidt has also saved Japan from being left behind on a number of other occasions.

Five professionals working in Germany in O Tanaka were employed by the second division team Fortuna Düsseldorf, Hiroko Ito, Wataru Endo (both VFB Stuttgart), Ritsu Doan (SC Freiburg) and Daiichi Kamada (Eintracht Frankfurt). Only after the Indus and Kamada came, did the Japanese become more dangerous in the second half. However, Ecuador has scheduled the match on Tuesday and is scheduled to play the controversial World Cup opener in Qatar against the host country on November 20.

A little less than two weeks ago, the FIFA Appeal Committee rejected the appeal of the Chilean and Peruvian Football Associations. They had complained that full-back Byron Castillo was used in the World Cup qualifiers with false identity papers. But this was rejected. Castillo, from Mexican club Leon, also appeared at right-back on Tuesday. Japan, Germany's top opponent in the World Cup finals in the preliminary round on November 23, will play a World Cup final friendly match against Canada on November 17. Ecuador currently has no more tests scheduled before the World Cup begins in less than two months.

Unlike Japan, Costa Rica scored a win on Tuesday. However, this happened in a strange way. By the time the match ended, the Uzbeks had a 1-0 lead at the Suwon World Cup Stadium in South Korea thanks to Eldor Shumorodov’s goal (25). Hernandez (90+2) and Kendall Waston (90+4) quickly turned the game around in the final minutes in favor of the World Cup opponents Germany. Central America had already beaten South Korea 2-2 on Friday. Costa Rica is the last group to compete with Germany in the World Cup in Qatar on the first of December. The five-time World Cup participant only qualified for the finals in the qualifiers against New Zealand.