Germany will strengthen its military cooperation with Sweden and Finland

Germany will intensify its military cooperation with Sweden and FinlandSeeking security guarantees during the NATO accession process, the German chief executive said on Tuesday, Olaf Schulz.

“We will intensify our military cooperation, especially in the Baltic region, through joint military exercises,” Chancellor Schulz said at a press conference in Berlin, specifying that Sweden and Finland can count on Germany’s support “especially in this situation “before his long-awaited accession to the NATO.

As of now, “it is already clear that our countries have a duty to help each other in accordance with Article 51 of the Charter of the United Nations, to provide all possible assistance and support to protect each other.”

After nearly two centuries of neutrality and having no military alliance, Sweden and Finland, members of the European Union, have formalized their candidacy for NATO. (NATO)a direct consequence of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

The chancellor added that “Germany will undertake to implement the accession procedures as soon as possible.”

Members of this organization only benefit from protection guarantees, not candidates, which has led Sweden and Finland to request security guarantees from several NATO countries.