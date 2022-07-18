Germany tests plan “B” against Finland’s exclusion

Zoom

Rehearsal for plan B From the eighth hero before Quarter-finals (Watch the match live on AS.com). Germany, already ranked first in Group B thanks to her Victory over Denmark (4-0) s Spain (2-0)will present the novelties in eleven competitive starts, which have been seen affected by sanctions and from it Schuller is still abroad, who yesterday continued to test positive for COVID-19. This same disease was also the protagonist in Finland arriving without her usual bodyguard, Korbella, who has been replaced on the team by the veteran. Paula Meliuja (38 years old), without Westerlund and Hyyrynen, also suffers from the same condition. The Finns, who have already been eliminated, are looking forward to enjoying another match with their fans.

“In the two parties They made the stadium look a party‘, said the specified previously Anna Signol, a true pioneer with 40 years of experience on the seats. Along the same lines, speak Senyo: “It’s our last job party to this European Championship and we are very motivated.”

It is true that statistics are not in your favour. Germany scored 21 goals in the last five matches against Finland, including the 2005 European Championship semi-finals (4-1).

Today, stretch Preliminary test to the quarter-finals Without Oberdorf and Rauch, the start in the first two matches, Who are serving sentence and will pray Clean up playoffs. while the front schooler remains Sick leave due to COVID-19 It is expected that Martina Voss Tecklenburg Conservative with Majul, with hamstring problems. Germany wants a full before entering into hero mode.