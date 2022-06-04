Germany prepares for ‘big blackout’ due to Russian gas cuts

The German government released a list of councils that had provisions for at least ten days.





Fear arises in Germany about the possibility of a major blackout



Russia’s giant Gazprom cut gas supplies to Denmark and Shell Energy Europe, which supplies Germany with gas, due to the refusal to pay for fuel in rubles.

Given this measure, the fear in Germany arises of the possibility of major blackouts because most of the electricity in this country is made of gas.

For this reason, the German government, through its Civil Protection Service, has released a list of tips for obtaining judgments for at least ten days:

Stock up on food and water for ten days, an estimated period after which the authorities can prepare new aids and measures.

– It is necessary to calculate 2 liters of water and 2,200 calories per person per day.

The German government recommends storing small quantities of all types of products with expiration dates as far away as possible

– To avoid shortages, the German Ministry of the Interior advises not to make this purchase at once, but by adding one or two additional units to the usual purchase

– Renew stored products periodically. Therefore, they recommend consuming the closest to their expiration date first.

Follow storage recommendations for each manufacturer so food doesn’t spoil.

– The German Ministry of the Interior confirms not to forget the needs of pets.

