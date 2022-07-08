German Museum: The diesel engine is now powered by an electric motor

You may also be interested in:

When I visit, I’m greeted by a small NAO robot – first in Bavaria, then happily in high German. The NAO is equipped with cameras, speakers, microphones and 25 interfaces that can be controlled. A little nao dances for us. The Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive” sings, sung by General Manager Heckl. I wonder who put the catchy tune in who. Finally, NAO is asked to sit down, and after some hesitation he does so. The dog would have been much faster with the same instructions. I left the robotics department with the perhaps underwhelming feeling that I didn’t need to worry about the impending world domination of dancing robots.

Tidal power plants and an old friend at the Power Engines Show

Instead, another important place was given: sustainable energy production. Energy Engines Gallery is about everything that creates movement from some form of energy. I can finally push the buttons again. I might be happy about that, but: “Today, children and especially young people are accustomed to digital media, color images and animation. So the classic ‘button-press’ has often been replaced by media outlets in new exhibitions, ‘says Andrea Lo. That may be true. On the other hand, perhaps a button in the ongoing museum process wouldn’t break so quickly. So: the museum wasn’t The modern German is stingy with animations and big screens.But the buttons are partly left.

Curator Thomas Roper clicks on this button. The water in the tank next to it begins to flow back and forth. Tidal and wave power stations are shown here. This sounds cool as renewable energies, and somewhat promising. However, more historical combustion engines can be seen than wind turbines. Hopefully only for space reasons?

Thomas Roper goes even further, to an old acquaintance, as he put it: the diesel engine prototype of Rudolph Diesel. Roper places a key in the box in front of him. The engine roars well. “We can bring that prototype back where it was nearly 100 years ago. Now it’s also running at a reasonable volume,” says Roper. Why is that? “It’s all-electric now.”

Well I see that.

Old exhibitions and the new context of the historic aviation exhibition

The general renovation of the German Museum doesn’t stop at the room behind it either: the planes. Especially with the historic planes and the famous Aunt Joe. The Junkers Ju 52 remained in the warehouse for five years. “It’s now back in the same place, but the whole exhibition has been given a whole new context,” says Andreas Hemfer, Curator of Aviation from 1918 to 1945.