German League: Union win 2-0 at Wolfsburg

German League: Union win 2-0 at Wolfsburg

aJordan Sebacho only wears his first name on the shirt. The last name is too long and too complicated. The style of play in 1. FC Union Berlin, for which the American has been playing since this summer, is not complicated at all. Sepacho, a direct and powerful striker in the penalty area, perfectly matches his skills.

That was impressive again against Wolfsburg, when the USA international scored an important goal to make it 1-0 (54th minute). It was a typical Berlin target, set up on the wings. Sheraldo Becker found Sepacho’s head with a precise cross. Becker scored himself later (77), and Al Ittihad won 2-0.

Goals were among some of the highlights of this quiet age of football, but that didn’t bother anyone on the field at old Försterei who supported Union. The fans celebrated the fifth victory of the season and defended the championship lead. Union is in the top spot for the second week in a row, and Berliners seem to be slowly getting used to the role of Croesus, a role unfamiliar to them.

The start of the season for the smaller club, Berlin, has been fantastic on every level, especially against the backdrop of huge tension. Al-Ittihad lost on Thursday in the European League in distant Braga in Portugal (0-1). There, coach Urs Fischer’s side looked less confident, similar to the week before against the Belgians from Saint-Gilloise (0-1). There is nothing to see in the Bundesliga, the federation can apparently disperse without any problems.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.