German Football Association Women: Another victory for the World Cup ticket

German footballers are close to qualifying for the 2023 World Cup. The spirited selection of national coach Martina Vos-Tecklenburg, defeated Portugal 3-0 (1-0) and could secure their eighth win ticket in Tuesday’s eighth game. In Serbia, the finals will be held in Australia and New Zealand.

Lena Oberdorf (40th minute), Clara Ball (55th) and Felicitas Rauch (80) scored in front of 7364 spectators in Bielefeld. In the 59th minute, Captain Alexandra Pope celebrated her comeback after a year-long hiatus due to injury. Germany leads Group H with 21 points, ahead of Serbia (15) and Portugal (13). Only group winners qualify directly, and runners-up playoffs. “We are very happy with the game, we were able to do a lot and create so many chances,” said ARD’s Paul.

Three months before the European Championship kicks off against Denmark (July 8) in England, Voss-Tecklenburg initially relied on much of Wolfsburg’s strength. Five leaders of the Bundesliga and the semi-finalists of the European Champions League formed the core of the eleven starting lineup. Serie A striker Tapia Wassmouth missed his first chance to take an early lead after just 93 seconds. The starting signal for a strong German initial phase was in eastern April weather in Westphalian. Between hailstorms and the rising sun, the opportunities left much to be desired. The strong right side of the German national team with Svenja Hauth caused problems for the Portuguese. Since accuracy was often lacking, a standard mode was needed to drive the Wolfsburg co-production.

Heath’s corner kick headed into Oberdorf unguarded from close range and crowned with her powerful performance. Compared to the last place in the four-nation tournament in England at the beginning of the European Championship year, in which more than a dozen players were absent, the DFB team was more stable. The 2016 Olympic champion continued to dominate the game – and then two Bayern Munich players made things clear. After a cross from right-back Julia Gwen, Paul, who had been in a hurry before, threw before Rauch decided the match.