German coaches in American football

DrIn the course of his work as a manager of respected football brands, Jochen Schneider has repeatedly experienced the enormous pressure that one can be exposed to in his job. The experience was even worse before he was sent off in February 2021, when the business graduate was in charge of Schalke 04 and the team had run an astonishing 30-game winning streak without a win. Each turn of the adjusting screws failed. Among them: the commitment of many new coaches in a very short time.

The 51-year-old has no such problems in his new job with the New York Red Bulls. As the sporting director of the Major League Soccer franchise, you’re not bothered by a specter like League Two. The league, with its 28 teams divided into two regional teams, does not know relegation. Even mediocre seasonal performances can still be turned into titles thanks to play-offs.

MLS League is full of special features

Which is why fans react relatively consistently to the ups and downs of the schedule. Even New York has its high standards when it comes to sports. Because there is a core of supporters—whether in baseball, football, basketball or ice hockey—recruited from a “melodramatic group,” as the New York Times once called it. They don’t immediately rebel when things don’t go well. They only hope for next season.

However, the new sports chief on Saturday, in his first public appearance after arriving in June, handled any expectations in a very mixed way. On the one hand, the team sits fourth in the Eastern Conference and was welcomed with a string of defeats and a “poor performance” in the return leg against the Colorado Rapids, which they lost 4-5.

But on the other hand, you have “a fantastic group of players and a great team of coaches” led by Austrian Gerhard Strooper, who came from the English third tier in 2020 and whom Schneider has known for a long time. The goal, then, is to win the title. Something the team, which was a founding member of the league under the New York/New Jersey MetroStars name and bought by Red Bull fizzy in 2006, couldn’t do. Surprise actually. Because in Major League Soccer, Schneider knows that all the teams are “close to each other. Not like in Germany, where you can say today who’s going to win the league.”



He has a lot in football: Jochen Schneider, here is 2020

Photo: dpa



Schneider would therefore like to dispel suspicions that the New York branch of the group’s football division should deliver only promising young Americans to the more economically important branches in Salzburg and Leipzig. “We are not a farm team,” he said.

At least not particularly profitable. Because the franchise’s coaching academy has been producing players for years who can keep up with the league level, and so far has only produced one young player: nationalist Tyler Adams, who after three years at RB Leipzig would go to Leeds and become an American coach before this season Jesse Marsh moved to the league. Excellent. And for a respectable transfer fee of around 20 million euros.

By the way, Schneider is not the only sporting director from Germany in the league who, with its own features such as high-paid old stars, the recruitment system, and the maximum salary, requires a special sense to form successful staff groups, but is currently already the third. At Philadelphia Union, for example, Ernest Tanner has been successfully responsible for sporting director since 2018, a franchise that has only played in MLS since 2010.

The 55-year-old from Upper Bavaria was head of the youth academy for Austrian series champion Red Bull Salzburg before leaving for the United States. Tanner, who is seen as the discoverer of David Alaba, settled in American conditions well. He extended his contract a year ago and appeared more than satisfied in an interview with Sport1: “I have a very good job. I can design everything here and develop things. This is very difficult in Germany because of the high pressure on profits. Especially if, like me, you always see everything holistically.” You combine good youth action with a solid transition and you still want to play successfully.

So successful that the team currently tops the Eastern Conference table with 51 points and with seven games before the end of the regular season is almost eligible for the playoffs starting in October.

Such experiences have yet to come to the athletic director of St. Louis. For the world of football and former goalkeeper Lutz Pfannenstiel, business will start in earnest only next season, when the franchise, which has developed its infrastructure since 2020, officially joins the Football League.

The philosophy he developed will be revealed to members of the signing team in the expansion draft in a few months. This is a special mechanism through which a new team can access the signed pool of players for existing teams. However, the system only allows a limited amount of talent loot. Which is why new franchises traditionally don’t work miracles in the first few years. Even Inter Miami, soccer icon David Beckham’s MLS project, who has been there since 2020, has been in the middle of the field thus far.