German coaches in American football

DrIn the course of his work as a manager of respected football brands, Jochen Schneider has repeatedly experienced the enormous pressure that one can be exposed to in his job. The experience was even worse before he was sent off in February 2021, when the business graduate was in charge of Schalke 04 and the team had run an astonishing 30-game winning streak without a win. Each turn of the adjusting screws failed. Among them: the commitment of many new coaches in a very short time.

The 51-year-old has no such problems in his new job with the New York Red Bulls. As the sporting director of the Major League Soccer franchise, you’re not bothered by a specter like League Two. The league, with its 28 teams divided into two regional teams, does not know relegation. Even mediocre seasonal performances can still be turned into titles thanks to play-offs.

MLS League is full of special features

Which is why fans react relatively consistently to the ups and downs of the schedule. Even New York has its high standards when it comes to sports. Because there is a core of supporters—whether in baseball, football, basketball or ice hockey—recruited from a “melodramatic group,” as the New York Times once called it. They don’t immediately rebel when things don’t go well. They only hope for next season.

However, the new sports chief on Saturday, in his first public appearance after arriving in June, handled any expectations in a very mixed way. On the one hand, the team sits fourth in the Eastern Conference and was welcomed with a string of defeats and a “poor performance” in the return leg against the Colorado Rapids, which they lost 4-5.

