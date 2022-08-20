Genetic researchers want to revive extinct species

Researchers from the United States and Australia are working to bring the extinct Tasmanian tiger back to life as part of a multi-million dollar research project at the University of Melbourne. again Sydney Morning Herald According to reports, a team of more than 50 scientists is supposed to discover a resurrection Thylacine cynocephalus Can. This should be possible thanks to the latest genetic engineering.

“Since we have all the technology, I would say our chances of success are 100 percent,” said Andrew Pask, a geneticist and project lead at the Laboratory for Integrated Genomic Restoration (TIGGR). The last known specimen of a marsupial died in 1936 at a zoo in the Tasmanian city of Hobart. According to Bask, about 95 percent of the in . genome is Australia The original types can be restored.

Critics: “Resuscitation a scientific fairy tale”

Researchers are still divided on whether such a project could even work. Dr. said. Mike Westerman, a DNA expert at La Trobe University.

Professor Jeremy Austin of the Australian Center for Ancient DNA also expressed skepticism about the project: “Resuscitation is a science fiction story.” With such large projects – the researchers are backed with investments of around A$15 million (€10.3 million) – he is ultimately working on more media attention than he does “serious science”.

However, even if the Tasmanian tiger was revived, it would raise a number of new questions – purely ethical and practical. Once the predators are brought back to life, there will be a lot to consider, starting with the habitat. Professor Westerman: “Where on earth would such a population be kept anyway?”

