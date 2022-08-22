Genetic engineering to revive the extinct Tasmanian tiger

Tasmanian Tiger



(Photo: © gro.aidepikiw.ed.sevihcra noitutitsnI nainoshtimS eht morf 4091 .noitutitsnI nainoshtimS eht fo tropeR – .relleK .JE; rekaBRegit Richsinamsat)



Tasmanian tiger, also known as Tasmanian Tiger he is Extinct 86 years ago

he is Scientists want it largest marsupial predator Now using the new genetic engineering methods And the Advances in stem cell research revive

Now using the new And the revive Small animals must first Ten years after his birth

The Tasmanian tiger became extinct 86 years ago. Now the largest predatory marsupial will be revived using new genetic engineering methods and resettled in the wild.





Melbourne, Australia). The Tasmanian tiger, also known as the Tasmanian tiger, was widespread in Australia until about 3,000 years ago. On the island of Tasmania, the largest predatory marsupials lived in large numbers. However, after the Europeans settled on the island, the predator was hunted so heavily that only a few Tasmanian tigers survived in zoos in the 20th century.





The last Tasmanian tiger died at Hobart Zoo in Tasmania 86 years ago. Since then, scientists have considered the canine predator to be extinct, although eyewitnesses have repeatedly seen Tasmanian tigers in the wild.





Revival of the Tasmanian tiger

again guardians According to the report, scientists now want to revive the Tasmanian tiger using genetic engineering methods and resettle it on its former island of origin. A similar attempt failed in 2005. According to genetics pioneer George Church of Harvard University, the chances of success are now much better thanks to new genetic engineering methods and significant advances in stem cell research.

The University of Melbourne recently received a $5 million donation to help restore the Tasmanian tiger. The company founded by Church is also involved in the project Hugewho also wants to revive the woolly mammoth.





Tasmanian tiger genome sequence

The team of 30 people has already sequenced the genome of a Tasmanian tiger preserved from Museum Victoria. As project leader Andrew Pask explains, they now have a “complete blueprint” for the extinct animal. In 2005, this first step failed.

In a second step, the researchers now want to convert the stem cells of the thick-tailed mouse muscle, whose DNA is very similar to that of the Tasmanian tiger, into the cells of the Tasmanian tiger using a gene-editing method. Then, in the third step, an embryo will be created from these stem cells, which will then be transferred either to a mouse with a narrow-footed pouch as a surrogate mother or to an artificial uterus.

Raising without a surrogate mother

As Bask explains, ideally, scientists want to breed Tasmanian tigers from conception until birth in a test tube. In view of the very short gestation period and the minimal size of the animals, a surrogate mother may not be required. However, similar breeding attempts with mice have not been successful so far. The researchers also mentioned that scientific breakthroughs are still required to be able to breed Tasmanian tigers without a surrogate. Despite the outstanding issues, Basque is optimistic. According to him, it is realistic that the first cubs are born after ten years.