Gayoso did not travel to Switzerland – El Sol de Hidalgo

Due to complications from the National Committee for Physical Culture and Sports (Conade), the wheelchair athlete from Hidalgo Alexis Gayosso Zarazúa was unable to travel to Switzerland, where he will play three competitions.

zempoalence was on the agenda to go to Notwill, with the goal of starting the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, but he did not count on his last-minute notification that there would be no trip.

In this way, the man from Hidalgo, the medalist at the 2019 Pan American Games Lima, will have to return to training in the entity capital for his next competitions, which are expected to be between July and August.

At the end of last year, Gayoso Zarazia himself admitted that his situation was complicated, because he did not know whether Konadi could support him for trips to continue his Olympic career.

The above, because the economic situation was complicated, and it was difficult to achieve a trip to Europe, the home of most competitions.

Despite this, on that occasion, he realized that his goal is still the Pan-American Games in Santiago de Chile, which will take place in 2023, and since then, he begins with the last part of his preparations, to face the World Expo to be held in the City of Light.